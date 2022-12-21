There was nothing but good news Wednesday at the Indiana State University football office, most of it centered around the 17 student-athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent.
The Sycamores got letters back from 10 offensive players and seven defensive players, all but one of them incoming freshmen.
The list includes two Terre Haute players, offensive lineman Jude McCoskey from South and wide receiver Jaden Wayt from North.
(Wayt was joined at the signing ceremony at North by Patriot teammates Jesiah Richardson and Damon Sturm, who also signed their letters, but ISU coach Curt Mallory said Wednesday that their letters can't be announced by the school until the second signing period in the spring.)
"There are a couple of spots we'll continue to look for," Mallory said. "Eventually we expect 20, 10 on offense and 10 on defense."
Six of the signees are offensive linemen. "You can never have enough offensive linemen," Mallory said, "and we hit every spot. We like what we were able to bring in."
The recruit most likely to play for the Sycamores next season is the only non-freshman among the group of 17. James Prince -- whose younger brother John was a freshman defensive lineman for ISU in the fall -- is transferring from Delaware but began his college career at Howard, where his father was the head coach.
When his father was let go at Howard, James became a starter at Delaware. The family now lives in Indianapolis, where the father of James and John works for the Colts, and now the brothers will get to be teammates.
"We're really excited about James Prince," Mallory said. "He's got a lot of experience. We graduated two offensive linemen, and one of them was our center [Jackson Byrne]."
Ten of the 17 recruits are from Indiana, and four of those are from the ascending Hoosier Crossroads Conference: three from Fishers (including running back Carson Dunn, whose father is a former Sycamore) and one from the Brownsburg team ranked first in the state most of the high school season.
"We hit every position but special teams," Mallory pointed out, "and we went heavy [recruiting those spots] last year."
Speaking about McCoskey and Wayt, Mallory said, "We always want to start our recruiting in the Wabash Valley, and we're excited about Jaden and Jude."
Both those seniors are multi-sport athletes, currently playing key roles for their respective basketball teams, and Mallory is ready to see what can happen when they are able to concentrate on one sport.
"Most of the young ones [among the recruiting class] have so much growth potential," the coach said. McCoskey, who played for South at a very lean 280 pounds, was one of those Mallory had in mind when he said, "Their frames and their growth potential are off the charts."
- The rest of the good news -- If spring practice were to start today, it might not be soon enough for Mallory.
"We return nine starters on offense, eight on defense," he said. "We're excited about the experience coming back." The spring roster, he indicated, will be the biggest one he's had, including 61 players from Indiana and 16 of those from the Wabash Valley.
The rest of the good news was academic in nature. The football team's fall grade-point average was 3.33, "highest in program history," Mallory said, with 78 players at 3.0 or higher, 45 on the Dean's List and 15 with perfect 4.0 averages.
"That's what it's all about," the coach said.
