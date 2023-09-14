High school sports fans seeking a hard-fought contest can usually find one when Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South play boys soccer, and Thursday night’s match at South was no different.
Fouls, cards and injuries — trainers for the two schools were probably on the field long enough to earn varsity letters — gave a huge crowd plenty to yell about, and the visiting Patriots kept The Cup trophy with a 2-1 victory, the winning goal coming after North had gone a man down because of the match’s only red card.
Then came quite a bit of hugging afterward, also typical of the rivalry. South coach John Stephens wasn’t happy at all with the outcome, but praised the winning Patriots all the same.
North sophomore Nate Anders — whose brother Wil was one of the state’s leading scorers a year ago and was playing college soccer Thursday night for Marian — scored both goals, the decisive one coming nearly 60 minutes after the one he scored in the first half.
“I was right outside the 18 [the penalty box] and Filo Fini passed me the ball,” Anders described with a big smile after the match. “I started like I was going to shoot with my right [foot] and then I cut back to shoot with the left.”
The shot got just under the crossbar and provided the winning margin in a match that was threatening to become a draw.
The scrappy Braves took play to the bigger Patriots early and had a 1-0 lead after about 11 minutes when Talan Carton buried a shot off a nice feed by Jay Haddix. Anders tied the score not quite six minutes later, Fini getting another assist, and that seemed to give the visitors a lift.
“We got up 1-0 and then we kind of got out of our game plan,” Stephens said afterward. “We started playing kickball with [the Patriots] and that’s not our game.”
The Braves survived two good chances by the Anders-Fini combination late in the first half, and in the second half North began to dictate play.
“We [adjusted our formation] to take away [South’s] middle,” coach Tony Guevara said after the match. But even though the Patriots had six free-kick opportunities in the first 16 minutes of the second half, South held firm. The Braves appeared to be regaining their edge as the match continued, particularly after the red card, but then Anders struck again.
“We just had to adjust [to being short-handed] and roll with it,” Anders said.
“We’ve had a rough last three games,” Guevara said after the match. “We were playing good, but the wins were not coming.
“We told the kids that this game was about the little things, and about heart. This is a great group of guys and I’m very proud of them.”
“This was a hard game for our seniors,” Stephens said, “and I’m very proud of this senior class … and last year, after we lost to North [for The Cup], we faced North in the sectional and came away with a decisive win.”
The North players weren’t looking that far ahead, Anders indicated.
“There’s no other feeling like it,” he said. “Jubilation. Like a cloud of joy raining over your head.”
