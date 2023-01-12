When second-year coach Chad Killinger assumed the reins, the Indiana State women's basketball program needed a reboot.
Year One of the era, last winter, was a crucial venture. Killinger labeled it a "great first step."
In the prior two years combined, the Sycamores dropped 22 Missouri Valley Conference games by more than nine points.
That number was trimmed down to five last year, during the regular season.
The squad went 11-20, 5-13 in the MVC, to double its overall and league totals. The biggest jump was arguably a double-digit conference tourney win over Evansville in the Quad Cities — the program's first conference tourney victory since 2014.
Fast forward to this campaign and the progression hasn't subsided. At the turn of the New Year, the Sycamores (7-7, 2-3) triumphed in back-to-back road league fixtures at Illinois-Chicago and Valparaiso, two days apart.
On Saturday, the Trees host Drake (8-5, 3-2) for their third home MVC bout as they look to notch a league win in home confines.
"The first thing we did, we try to get to know our players," Killinger said of establishing a new culture. "We try to create a family environment. That's kind of difficult sometimes in this day and age. You are limited a little bit on your access to players as far as what you can require from them and everything. We tried to focus on letting them know who we are, letting them know we care about them, and then making things as competitive as possible, and having accountability for losing a drill in practice, little things like that. I think the real approach is just to try to take a lot of little things so that they can create that bigger picture for you."
This outfit has shared the rock. A quartet of players has taken turns as go-to finishers while exceeding the 20-point threshold. However, senior Natalia Lalic, who dropped 22 points against Central Michigan in the second game, had an abrupt ending with a torn ACL and playing for the final time this campaign on Nov. 29.
The other three are senior Anna McKendree, a transfer from Nicholls State and the team's third-leading scorer, senior Del'Janae Williams, who tops the Trees with 13 points a game and junior Chelsea Cain who joined the 1,000-point club as the 29th member in school history, by dropping 18 points against Evansville on Wednesday.
"Not surprised that she would get to that mark, at this point in the season," Killinger said. "She's a kid that can score, still working a little bit defensively on figuring some things out. The systems are different from where she is at to where she is now. She plays hard. She plays with a lot of emotion. She's definitely one of those pieces that we feel like bringing her in to build around a little bit."
Cain poured in more than 80% of her career total at Nicholls as an underclassman and Killinger was an assistant coach to her in Thibodaux, LA.
"It's crazy because our first real encounter, he really got on me and was telling me my potential from my freshman year," she said. "That's kind of when I knew, 'Yeah, he's a good coach.'"
The most recent Sycamore to reach this scoring apex was Racheal Mahan in 2014-15. Williams is on Cain's heels, needing just 123 more points to reach quadrable digits during her time in Terre Haute. If she continues her season scoring clip, she'll reach the mark in 10 games. There are 15 games left in the regular season plus the Valley tourney.
Preseason all-conference selections seniors Grace Berg and Megan Meyer combine for 26 points a night, while senior Maggie Bair paces the Bulldogs with 15.7 a game. The Bulldogs lead the league with 82.5 points a game, nearly nine more than Northern Iowa, who is second in that category.
"Drake is one of the top scoring teams in the country," he said. "So you got to really guard them. You got to try to slow them down. We were able to break a 10-game losing streak to them last year at Drake. Had them down here and lost that game. When they got hot, you got to do something to stem the tide. They can really put the ball in the basket. You got to be really cognizant of who you are guarding. Most of them can shoot the 3 so you can't back off and give them space or they will really light it up."
On Jan. 6, the Bulldogs attempted 38 triples and connected on 14 in a blowout of Belmont. The leading marksman was senior Sarah Beth Gueldner, who accounted for half of the squad's triples, while shooting 50%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.