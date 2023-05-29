All the Shakamak Lakers do is win baseball sectionals.
On Monday evening, the Lakers defeated Clay City 12-5 for their fifth straight sectional title and 28th overall – which moved them into sole possession of seventh place on the all-time list.
The Lakers touched Clay City starter Noah Atkinson for three unearned runs in the first inning and looked to be on their way to an easy win at the Class A White River Valley Sectional in Switz City, but the Eels had other ideas.
Clay City brought Brody Shaw into the game to get the final out of the first inning, and shut down the Lakers for the next three innings.
Meanwhile, the Eels began chipping away at the Laker lead. Bryce Horton singled with one out in the third, and Wyatt Johnson doubled to send him to third. Wyatt Adams followed with a single to score Horton, and Johnson scored as Zain Keller reached on a fielder’s choice.
Shaw blasted a long solo homer to left field to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth, but it wouldn’t take the Lakers long to respond. Four runs in the top of the fifth and five more in the sixth broke the game wide open.
First-year Shakamak coach Dylan Collins was confident his team would respond as it did.
“I don't know how many games in the latter part of the season that we got down and we battled back, tied the ballgame up and then found a way to win those ballgames,” Collins said. “That's what really helped us out in this situation today, was we were prepared for it and we knew how to handle it. Instead of laying down, we battled back and got runners on and moved him over and then hit them in.”
Riley Huckaby had a two-run single in the fifth inning and John Cazee added an RBI single of his own.
In the sixth, Cazee had another RBI single, Jaden Johnson and Luke Cornelius each plated a run with a sacrifice fly, another run scored on an error and Brady Yeryar walked with the bases loaded to drive in the other run.
Shakamak’s 12-run outburst was even more impressive considering how little Yeryar, the Indiana Wesleyan-bound standout leadoff hitter, was allowed to contribute.
He drew a traditional walk to lead off the game, and was then walked intentionally the next three times he came to bat before the Eels were forced to pitch to him in the sixth.
While some coaches would be frustrated at the Eels’ tactics, Collins wasn’t.
“It helps whenever they walk him every time and that we have got eight more guys behind him that know how to hit the baseball,” he said.
Owen Cox led the Lakers at the plate with a double and two singles, while Cazee also had two singles.
Clay City outhit the Lakers 9-7, with Johnson and Adams each having more than one hit.
The Lakers got a strong pitching performance from Jaxon Cox, who went five innings before giving way to reliever Jaden Johnson.
“He's a bulldog,” Collins said. “All year long that kid has done his job -- go out there, throw strikes and throw his curve ball for a strike. He just did an absolute amazing job.
“I couldn't be any prouder of the kid, and he's only a junior, which makes it even more amazing.”
Collins noted that his large contingent of seniors played a huge role in his program extending its sectional streak.
“I just want to give a shout out to all 10 of my seniors,” he said. “Every single one of them. They are the reason we won this is because of them. The culture that they brought up the last three years that got us to this point. It's all a credit to them.”
Clay City won its semifinal game earlier Monday by a 1-0 margin over Bloomfield, while Shakamak defeated North Central 6-2.
Shakamak will now play Bethesda Christian in the regional round on Saturday at a site which will be announced on Tuesday morning.
Shakamak 300 045 0 – 12 7 0
Clay City 002 102 0 – 5 9 4
Cox, Johnson (6) and Huckaby; Atkinson, Shaw (1), Keller (6), Dayhoff (7).
WP – Cox. LP – Shaw.
