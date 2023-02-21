Two of the state’s top junior scorers faced off Tuesday night at Shakamak, as J.T. May of the Lakers and Zeke Tanoos of West Vigo hooked up in a boys high school basketball matchup.
Tanoos led all scorers with 37 points, passing the 1,000-point mark along the way, while May had 24 points but got a little more help from his supporting cast as Shakamak held on for a 64-58 win.
Shakamak held a 17-13 lead after one period before the Vikings started chipping away in the second period.
They took a 23-21 lead on a 3-pointer by Tanoos with 3:30 left in the half, putting the lanky standout over the milestone mark.
A May basket just before halftime gave the Lakers a 28-26 lead at the intermission.
The third period was all Tanoos for the Vikings, as he scored all 12 of the West Vigo points.
Shakamak got 10 in the period from May and the Lakers pulled out to a 45-38 lead at the final stop.
West Vigo was not able to regain the lead, although the Vikings came close on several occasions. A Tanoos trey with 5:53 left cut the Shakamak lead to 47-46, and after a Jaden Johnson trey Tanoos answered with another one to keep the Vikings within one. May and Johnson hit back-to-back treys for the Lakers to break the game open and West Vigo could only get as close as five points the rest of the way.
Talan Boehler buried four treys in supporting Tanoos with 14 points, but the remainder of the Viking lineup accounted for just seven points.
May needed 34 points to reach the 1,000-point mark himself and found himself 10 short. Kayne Wade added 17 points for the Lakers, while Johnson had 14.
Shakamak improved to 13-9 with the win, its fourth in the last five games.
“It was a good win for us,” Shakamak coach Brodie Crowe said. “That guarantees us over a .500 season for the second year in a row. We haven’t done that in many, many years, so that’s definitely a positive moving forward.”
Shakamak closes out its regular season by hosting Owen Valley on Thursday. The Lakers will play Lighthouse Christian Academy in the first round of next week’s sectional.
Top-ranked Bloomfield is the tourney favorite, but Crowe’s team won’t back down from anybody.
“We like our chances with the way we’re playing lately,” Crowe said. “If we keep this up and we tweak our defense a little bit more, we can compete with anybody.
“There’s definitely some little things we can still improve on, but we like the momentum we have. We’re kind of building toward the postseason.”
West Vigo coach Joe Boehler was disappointed that his team regressed a little from its recent play, having won five of six games entering the contest.
“I felt like the last couple weeks we had made a lot of strides moving forward,” Boehler said. “I felt like tonight, unfortunately, we took a step backwards. I don’t think we played defense at all tonight, and we gave up way too many wide open shots.
“Unfortunately, we had a little finger pointing. You just can’t do that and expect to go into a state tournament and be successful.”
The Vikings concluded their regular season at 12-12 and will play Edgewood in the Northview Sectional on Wednesday.
“Now we’ve got about eight days here to try to kind of correct some things,” Boehler said. “Hopefully, we can get back to where we were a few days ago and we’ll go from there.”
