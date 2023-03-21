Host Indiana scored 11 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Indiana State 15-5 in college baseball Tuesday at Bart Kaufman Stadium.
ISU had tied the score 4-4 in the top of the inning on four walks, a hit batsman and a single by Randal Diaz. But the Hoosiers sent 16 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning.
Seth Gergely and Diaz each had two hits and Dom Krupinski had a pinch-hit homer in the ninth for ISU, now 8-11. The Sycamores will open Missouri Valley Conference play Friday with the first of three games against Valparaiso.
