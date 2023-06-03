Clay City's softball season came to an end early Saturday afternoon when Tecumseh erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on to beat the Eels 6-2 in the IHSAA Class A North Daviess Semistate semifinals.
Junior Taylor Ash homered and knocked in three runs and Jenna Donnahoo doubled for the defending state champion Braves. Each finished 2 for 4.
For the Eels, Karlee Smith had the only extra-base hit with a double. Faith Mitchell and Smith, both freshmen, tallied unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning for Clay City's only scoring.
Tecumseh put up a run in third and a run in the fourth to tie the score, until its four-run explosion in the seventh.
Lizzy Sinders pitched all seven innings for Clay City as her record dropped to 13-5. She struck out three batters and walked two while allowing nine hits.
Clay City finished 18-10, while Tecumseh took a 23-9 mark into the semistate championship game against Indianapolis Lutheran on Saturday night.
Lutheran had knocked off Lanesville 8-2 in the other semistate semifinal Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.