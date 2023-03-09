The high school basketball team from Parke Heritage returns to Greenfield-Central on Saturday to play in a Class 2A regional for the third time in four seasons, but it's still going to be a new experience for most of the Wolves.
One of the youngest — if not the youngest — teams remaining in the state tournament, 18-9 Parke Heritage plays 21-5 Northeastern at 4 p.m., following the 1 p.m. opener between Park Tudor and Indianapolis Scecina.
Maybe Adam Carrington can show the Wolves around the gym.
Carrington is one of just three seniors on the Parke Heritage roster, and the only one of them who was part of the state runner-up team two years ago.
"I went on the back of a state team," he said this week, "and now I can go see what Greenfield-Central looks like again. It's a great feeling."
Carrington is one of the six Wolves who play regularly, along with junior Max Dowd, sophomores Renn Harper and B.T. Luce and freshmen Treigh Schelsky and Ethan Tidwell, while Klayton Larson and Sutton Ramsay play supporting roles.
"Adam really turned a corner this year," coach Rich Schelsky said this week. "He really adapted and developed into his role."
"I'd always been bringing the ball up the floor and shooting 3s," Carrington explained. "Now I've got to work down low, be a gritty guy."
The other two seniors, the coach said, are "just as important in terms of every-day guys, four-year guys, and they've accepted their roles. Everybody's buying in to what we ask them to do, and these guys are the epitomes of that."
"It's my senior year," Larson said. "I'm glad we won the sectional, and I think we have a good chance to win the regional. It's really fun being part of this program."
"I just play my role to the best of my ability," added Ramsay. "Keep building the program and play hard."
The three seniors had seen what kind of talent was necessary to make a state-finals run, and entered their final season with some confidence.
"We're a very young team that ended up doing very well," Ramsay said. "I thought we would have a good chance to win the sectional."
"At the beginning of the year I thought we'd be good," said Larson. "There were a lot of people who doubted us, and it's nice to prove everybody wrong."
"We're a very interesting-looking team," said Carrington. "We're not the biggest team, we're not the scariest looking team, but everyone here knows how to play basketball."
"Sometime around Christmas, we clicked really well," Larson noted. "I think this is the most put-together team we've had."
"Varsity basketball is such a different animal," coach Schelsky said, "and you have to learn to play at that level. We had our ups and downs, but I'm super proud of this group getting to this level."
The end of the sectional championship game against North Putnam last Saturday was gratifying, he indicated. A game that was close all the way got tighter and tighter as the second half went along, and it was the young Wolves who executed down the stretch and made plays to pull away. "That shows our growth," Schelsky said.
"It's exciting," Ramsay said of the atmosphere around the team, "kind of a flashback to a couple years ago."
"I've got to play my butt off [on Saturday], take nothing for granted," Carrington said. "But no matter what happens, I'm going to be happy . . . it's a blessing to play with these younger guys."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.