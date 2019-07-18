Flashing flawless defense — seven double plays and zero errors good enough for you? — the Terre Haute Rex returned to its winning ways, downing the Danville Dans 8-3 in Prospect League baseball Thursday night at Bob Warn Field.
Most of the Rex offense came from the first two spots in the order. Aaron Beck went 2 for 3 with a walk while scoring three runs, knocking in two and stealing one base, while Terre Haute native Justin Jenkins went 1 for 1 with a home run, two walks while scoring three runs, knocking in two and stealing one base.
With the victory, Terre Haute pulled within five games of the first-place Dans in the league’s East Division. Chillicothe sits in second place, 11/2 games behind Danville and 31/2 ahead of the Rex.
On Thursday, the Rex jumped ahead for good with one run in the bottom of the first inning when Beck led off with a single, Jenkins walked and Beck eventually raced home from third base on an RBI groundout by Austin Weiler.
The home team increased its margin to 2-0 with another run in the third. That came on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Jacob Mulcahy.
The Rex added two more runs in the fifth.
Beck sprinted home from third and Jenkins advanced to third on a wild pitch, then Weiler lofted a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Jenkins.
After Danville finally scored a run off eventual winning pitcher Blayke Cutts in the top of the sixth, Terre Haute broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the frame to go up 8-1. With two outs, Beck singled home Carter Bridge and Will Hayes. Jenkins followed by launching a two-run bomb to right.
Single runs in the eighth and ninth by the visitors made little difference in the outcome, largely because of the Rex’s remarkable defense.
Here’s how and when the seven double plays were turned: 4-6-3 in the first inning, 4-3 (lineout) in the second, 4-6-3 in the fifth, 6-3 in the sixth, 4-6-3 in the seventh, 6-4-3 in the eighth and 6-3 in the ninth.
For the record, the repeating position numbers involved in those double plays belonged to second baseman Hayes (4), shortstop Brendan Sher (6) and first baseman Weiler (3).
“Tonight was a great team win for us," Rex manager Tyler Wampler told the Tribune-Star. "I thought Blayke Cutts threw a great game. Cutts and [reliever Kaleb] Huxford did a nice job of pitching down in the zone with the wind blowing out to left field. Those two enabled our middle infield to turn a lot of timely double plays tonight.
"Justin Jenkins had a great day at the plate. Obviously, the home run stands out, but he has found a way to get on base at a high rate this summer.”
