On the opening day of the Terre Haute Women’s City Match Play golf championships Friday, seven of the eight matches went the way of the higher seed.
In the championship flight at Rea Park, top-seeded Cara Stuckey — the six-time reigning champion and 17-time champ overall — was up seven holes with six left to clinch the opening match victory against No. 8 Morgan Johnson.
Stuckey, a veteran of the championship flight, initially captured this 101-year-old title in 1999.
“I’ve gone from the youngest in the championship flight to the oldest [among 2023 entrants],” she said. “That’s probably the biggest difference.”
Stuckey was 18 when she started playing in the women’s event. She played in the junior levels at 13 and 14.
She didn’t partake in the eldest youth division because of a commitment to high school basketball, back when it was held during the winter.
On Friday, Stuckey was a medalist to open the tourney with a score of 68.
“I thought today the course played firm,” she said. “So shorter approach shots into the green, but the greens rolled nice, putting-wise, [I] just had to make adjustments with the approach shots.”
“Playing at Rea comes down to wedges and putting, whoever does the best in [those areas]. This might be one of the best championship flights we have.”
Match Play presents a different degree of difficulty in comparison to conventional stroke play.
Stuckey said that is a big draw for championship participation. The format breeds a new one-off day every time competitors hit the links.
It’s a foreign flow for Braves seniors Rylee Roscoe and Presley White, who are fresh off competing in the junior championship.
This championship is exclusively match play.
“To me now, it’s just more about getting my current and former players out, in the championship flight, there are seven of us that are Braves,” said Stuckey, the girls golf coach and math teacher at South.
Fourth-seeded Grace Kidwell edged No. 5 Roscoe, two-time junior city holder, with two holes remaining.
The second highest seed in the competition, Diana Luther, held a five-hole edge with three to go to top White.
No. 3 Alex Maris and sixth-seeded Brooklee Bussing went to a bonus hole before Maris came away with the victory.
In the first flight, Eileen Mann and Brenda Anderson, top and second seed respectively, held serve to force a duel on Sunday to tee off at 8:10 p.m.
In the senior flight, No. 1 Sheri Harden won and Linda Price won with a four-hole advantage with two holes left to post the lone lower-seeded win of the day.
The first of the second-round Match Play participants will tee off at 8 a.m. Saturday.
