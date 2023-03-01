Brayden Luce scored 18 points and Treigh Schelsky added 15 as Parke Heritage beat Greencastle 60-41 in Tuesday's opening round of the Class 2A Southmont high school boys basketball sectional in Crawfordsville.
Max Dowd added 10 points for the Wolves (16-9). Sam Gooch scored 16 points to lead Greencastle, which finished 7-17.
Parke Heritage roared back from a 15-9 deficit at the first quarter break, outscoring the Tiger Cubs 51-26 through the final three periods. The Wolves will play South Putnam (11-10) at 6 p.m. Friday.
In other Indiana boys sectional action Tuesday:
• Bloomington Lighthouse 60, Shakamak 50 — At the Class A White River Valley Sectional, Shakamak (13-11) closed out its season with a loss to Bloomington Lighthouse Christian. The Lions (16-7) now play North Central (12-11) at 6 p.m. Friday.
• Fountain Central 58, Attica 8 — At the Class A Fountain Central Sectional, the tourney-host Mustangs held Attica to single digits in each quarter, led by 6-foot-5 junior forward Isaac Gayler's 26 points.
Fountain Central (20-4) now plays North Vermillion (6-16) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Also Tuesday at Fountain Central, Faith Christian (10-14) rallied from a 16-6 first-quarter deficit to edge Clinton Central (6-18) by a 70-67 final score. Faith Christian now plays Rossville (11-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
