Class 3A No. 8 Sullivan appeared to be in big trouble in the Hatchet House on Tuesday in its opening sectional contest against host Washington.
The Golden Arrows were down six to the hosts entering the final period. Sullivan had lost to Washington in the sectional title game a year earlier and were going down the same path.
However, this time the Arrows changed the plot. Sullivan outscored Washington by 13 in the final period to earn a 66-57 victory to advance at the Class 3A Washington Sectional.
Braden Flanagan had 27 points for the Arrows, who will now play Princeton in Friday's sectional semifinal. Randy Kelley scored 17 and Jackson Hills had 16 for the 19-3 Arrows.
Sullivan used a 7-0 run to inch ahead of Washington early in the fourth quarter. The Hatchets (8-12) did not fade, but a three-point play by Hills in the final minute finally gave Sullivan a comfortable gap.
Sullivan did not play Princeton (12-4) in the regular season.
I I I
In other boys sectional action:
Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional
• Linton 50, South Knox 35 - At Little Cincinnati, Lincoln Hale and Joey Hart each scored 19 as the Class 2A No. 6 Miners advanced in the Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional.
Linton (21-4) next plays host Eastern Greene at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Thunderbirds defeated Linton 62-52 in their only meeting of the season on Jan. 29.
Class A Clay City Sectional
• WRV 54, Lighthouse Christian 30 - At Clay City, the Wolverines defeated Lighthouse Christian for the second time in three games to advance at the Class A Clay City Sectional.
White River Valley (4-19) next plays Shakamak at 6 p.m. on Friday in a semifinal game. The Lakers won the regular season meeting 47-28 on Feb. 20.
Wednesday games
• Several area teams in-action - Many of the teams in the Tribune-Star's circulation area begin their postseason adventures on Wednesday.
In the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional, West Vigo (11-10) has a showdown with rival Northview (14-7) in the 6 p.m. game. The Knights have won seven of their last eight games and defeated the Vikings 66-42 on Dec. 11 in Brazil. West Vigo has also won seven of eight.
Owen Valley and Brownstown meet in the nightcap.
In the Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional, Riverton Parke (10-9) faces Cascade in the 7:30 p.m. contest. The Panthers and Comets did not meet in the regular season. South Putnam and North Putnam meet in the opener.
In the Class A Clay City Sectional, Eminence (6-14) meets North Central (12-10) in the opener, followed by host Clay City (2-10) against Bloomfield (13-9) in the nightcap.
North Central edged Eminence 57-53 in the season opener. Bloomfield beat Clay City 62-53 on Jan. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.