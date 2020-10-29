SECTIONAL FB PREVIEW: Don't get too hung up on win-loss records in postseason

Since the Indiana High School Athletic Association has long refused to enter anything resembling a modern age by having teams qualify for the playoffs or at least seeding teams within a sectional, there quite a bit of anomalities within the sectionals and the classes themselves.
A blind draw will create great first week matchups — Evansville Memorial-Northview and Seeger-South Vermillion were a couple from our own area. It also creates matchups between teams that struggled all season long.
What it mostly creates is matchups where it's hard to make sense of the matchup when you get two teams who play in different conferences against a different set of opponents.
So it is for several of our area teams this week, but most notably, our teams to the south. Sullivan travels to Vincennes Lincoln for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Inman Field in Vincennes. Linton hosts North Posey at 7:30 p.m.
The Sullivan-Vincennes Lincoln matchup is interesting, and not just because the Golden Arrows will be trying to avenge a last-minute sectional defeat at the hands of the Alices in 2019.
On paper, Sullivan (7-3) has the edge with a much superior win-loss record than the Alices (4-6), who only won consecutive games once all season.
However, this is the time of year where records have to be looked at with a bit of a fine-tooth comb. Sullivan has some impressive wins — North Knox, South Vermillion and West Vigo chief among them — so it's not as if their 7-3 mark wasn't earned.
It's Vincennes' record that comes off as misleading. This is the first season the Alices have returned to membership in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference — the loop that features all of the Evansville schools. The Alices went from being an average-sized school in the Big 8 Conference to being the smallest public school in the SIAC.
That means Vincennes played, and lost, to some tough customers. Mater Dei, Evansville Central, Evansville Memorial and Jasper are all state-ranked teams or have received votes in the polls. In some of those games, the Alices were beaten handily, but not all of them. The Alices were competitive against both Mater Dei and Memorial in those defeats.
What all is this means is that the Sullivan-Vincennes Lincoln contest will be more even than the records suggest as the SIAC is a better conference than the Western Indiana Conference.
Not that it means Sullivan can't win. Quarterback Rowdy Adams continues to be efficient as he's completed 65.3% of his passes with 14 TD throws. Running backs Jaeden King (67.5 yards per game) and William Newby (64.2) form a good dual threat out of the backfield. Grant Bell (72.5 receiving yards per game) and Karver Queen (57.7) are reliable targets for Adams.
Sullivan's defense has been on-task the last two weeks too, conceding just 8.5 points per game. Vincennes' offense is led by quarterback Eric Vickers, who threw for 283 yards in the 21-20 sectional win for the Alices in 2019. Wide receiver Quinn Miller accounted for all three touchdowns in the Alices' 21-7 win over Owen Valley last week — a receiving TD, a passing TD and a pick-six on the defensive side.
This will be the third Sullivan-Vincennes sectional tilt in the last five seasons. The Arrows won 42-14 in 2016, but the Alices marched 62 yards in 18 seconds last season to score the game-winner with no time left on the clock for a 21-20 win that gutted the Golden Arrows.
Records are also deceiving in the Linton-North Posey matchup, but in a different sense. The Vikings are 6-3 after a 56-12 sectional win over Crawford County. North Posey plays in the Pocket Athletic Conference and none of North Posey's victories came against teams that won more than three games.
Linton, on the other hand, made the long road trip to PAC member Tell City and knocked the Marksmen out of the playoffs with a 34-0 win, a team that beat North Posey by 17 points.
The common opponent besides Tell City that both Linton and North Posey have is unbeaten Southridge. The Raiders beat Linton by 28 and North Posey by 34.
Linton will continue to rely on its running game, led by Hunter Gennicks (69.5 yards per game, 11 TD), but with Trey Goodman (44.6, 9 TD) and Drew Smith (41.3) also dangerous. The Miners' defense has been very stingy in their last three games, having conceded only seven total points in those contests.
Here's a look at the other area sectional games:
• Canceled – Cloverdale at Parke Heritage. Cloverdale was unable to play. The Wolves advance to play the winner of Attica-South Putnam next week.
• Indianapolis Cathedral (8-1) at TH South (3-5), 7 p.m. — The draw was unkind to the Braves as they got Class 5A No. 1 Cathedral for the second year in a row. The only loss for the Fighting Irish was a last-second defeat at Class 6A No. 1 Center Grove. Quarterback Nathan McCahill has averaged 227.3 passing yards per game and running back Jake Langdon has been good for 103.1 yards. South has struggled to stop the run all season and will have the supreme challenge at Bob Clements Field.
All-time series — Cathedral leads 10-1 in a series that began in 1985. Cathedral won 38-14 in 2019. TH South last won in 1988.
• North Central (1-6) at Perry Central (7-3), 7 p.m. — The Thunderbirds' gauntlet continues as it faces its sixth team with a .500 or better record in 2020. The combined record of North Central's foes is 34-23. Perry Central's is just 35-51. If North Central is to pull the upset, it will rely on running back Bryce Switzer (134 yards per game), who has been excellent since he returned to action at the start of October. Jeremiah Swalls complements Switzer in the Thunderbirds' run-oriented attack.
All-time series — Perry Central leads 4-1 in a series that began in 1963. Perry Central won 42-12 in 2019. North Central last won in 2016.
