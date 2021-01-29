Second "Hoosier Hardwood" hoops game is Sunday at 7

The season for the semipro Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association is underway and the Terre Haute Sharp Shooters are among four teams competing.
The Sharp Shooters are slated to play their second exhibition game of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, at 924 N 13th St.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., a slam-dunk contest will be held, followed by the game. At halftime there is a 3-point contest, and there will be an autograph session after the game.
Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase tickets, go online to www.MVPresults.com/THSS.
The other teams in the league are the Bedford TimberJacks, Pendleton Legends and the New Castle NightHawks.
