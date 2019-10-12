Football seasons are rarely an interstate highway leading from optimistic preseason hopes to the anticipated promised land. Almost every team, good or bad, is going to have its share of detours.
Indiana State’s football team had already endured a season’s worth of sojourns on and off the FCS playoff highway it intended to cruise this season – both in the sense of losing key players to injuries and in terms of final outcomes that haven’t gone the Sycamores’ way.
At halftime of ISU’s Homecoming contest against Western Illinois? This metaphor was taken to its extreme. Down 10 to the winless Leathernecks, not only did it seem like ISU was detoured on to a dead end country road, but that the car was broken down too. ISU’s offense was stuck in vapor lock.
It was dire, but the Sycamores gathered themselves by believing in themselves and began to move in the right direction.
Under the leadership of quarterback Kurtis Wilderman and the running of Peterson Kerlegrand, the offense re-fired and ISU’s defense clamped down on the Leathernecks. ISU scored 20 unanswered points after the break for a 20-10 victory in front of 7,243 at Memorial Stadium.
“We stuck together and that's what good teams do," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
ISU’s defense saved the Sycamores from a losing fate. Of the 214 yards of total offense the Sycamores allowed, only 113 yards were conceded from the second quarter onward. WIU was 1 of 15 on its third down conversions.
“We communicated well throughout practice all week and that was the biggest emphasis on the defensive side. We cut out the communication errors we had at South Dakota," ISU safety Michael Thomas said.
As for the offense? Wilderman replaced an injured quarterback for the second time in three games as Gunnar See has suffered through a recurring muscle strain in the second quarter. Wilderman managed the game expertly, as he completed 10 of 12 passes for 74 yards and two touchdown throws to Dakota Caton. Kerlegrand rushed for 64 of his 70 yards after halftime.
ISU's offense diversified gradually as the game played out. ISU used a wildcat formation with Michael Haupert and the passing attack was more diverse with throws balanced up the middle and sideline routes. Eleven different Sycamores had at least one catch.
“We sat down and looked at what was working and went back to it. They showed us a defense we hadn't seen until last week. We weren't sure we were going to see it and it gave us some problems. They had a three-man front with a rover in the middle as a spy. It caused us fits. We settled down, adjusted with personnel and were able to get things going," Mallory said.
While it was a winning day, injury to one another of ISU’s key contributors cast a pall. ISU’s All-American linebacker Jonas Griffith injured his left knee with 20 seconds left in the third quarter. Griffith did not return and his status going forward is unknown.
“As coach [defensive coordinator Brad] Wilson says, 'pick up the rifle.' [Kelvin] Broome went in and did his thing.It's sad to see our brother go down, but it's next man up," said ISU linebacker Clayton Glasco, who had 10 tackles and two sacks.
WIU took the lead via a fourth-down conversion on the first play of the second quarter, when the Leathernecks (0-6, 0-2) faked a run on 4th-and-1 and threw over the top to fullback Jared Drake for a 23-yard touchdown.
All the while, ISU's offense struggled badly. The Sycamores could only muster 71 yards of offense on 29 plays. Compounding matters was a turnover on a punt return late in the first half that led to a WIU field goal to make it 10-0.
If nothing else? The Sycamores could take inspiration from a defense that seemed to ratchet up its intensity knowing the offense needed help.
"As the defense does well? The expectation is that we need to do well. The pressure was building in the first half when they were doing a great job and we were struggling a bit. I'm sure it was a huge release for them that we came out at halftime ready to go," Kerlegrand said.
Wilderman, who replaced See late in the second quarter, got his bearings in the second half. He led a 12-play, 68-yard scoring drive capped by a 3-yard Caton touchdown catch on ISU's first series. It was a welcome about-face after a rough first half.
"We got the running game going and coach says it's our identity. It got us rolling and it got us in a groove," Wilderman said. "Pass-game wise? I was just seeing everything. I grew through the game. Coach called some plays I liked a lot and I executed them."
WIU was moving the ball in response, but ISU's defense made a play to turn the tide in the Sycamores' favor for good when Michael Thomas intercepted a tipped pass at midfield. ISU would turn it into a game-tying field goal, but the Leathernecks were never the same afterwards, as they gained just three subsequent first downs.
ISU (3-3, 1-1) took the lead for good via an 80-yard series in the fourth quarter, once again finished by Caton with a 6-yard catch, made as he straddled the back line of the end zone. Jerry Nunez added a field goal with 2:50 left to seal the victory.
"We definitely know we can depend on each other to get through anything. It doesn't matter what the score may be, we'll always be fighting," Kerlegrand said.
The degree of difficulty rises significantly next week as No. 3 ranked South Dakota State visits.
