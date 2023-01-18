Indiana State couldn’t regroup from a six-minute, nine-second shooting drought midway through the second half Wednesday night in a 78-67 loss to Bradley.
“Credit Bradley, I thought they played with great toughness on both ends,” second-year coach Josh Schertz said. “I thought they finished through contact. I thought they made it difficult for us at the rim. In the second half, we got a lot of point-blank looks, and [with] their vertical contests it made it tough for us.”
The Sycamores’ slump put them in a 70-60 hole with 4:06 left in the game played in Hulman Center.
During a timeout, Braves coach Brian Wardle was standing in his huddle on the court when an official gave him a technical foul.
This allowed sophomore Jayson Kent to tack on a pair of foul shots and senior Cameron Henry added two more after he was fouled before the timeout to secure a four-point swing with 3:52 remaining.
After a missed free throw by BU, ISU’s solid ball movement, with 3:07 left, swung to the right corner where Kent’s open 3 rattled out.
Kent finished with 11 points against his former school.
The Sycamores’ comeback got no closer as Braves sophomore Zek Montgomery capitalized on the near-miss and buried an open 15-footer in the left corner.
The Sycamores stayed competitive as Kent used his length to reach over his defender to haul in the weakside board. His kick-out to freshman Robbie Avila resulted in a triple at the top of the arc with 2:15 left.
Montgomery added another clutch jumper from the left side over senior Courvoisier McCauley to stave off ISU.
He added another triple from the middle of the floor on the ensuing possession to put the game out of reach. Montgomery finished with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
The Sycamores have dropped three successive Missouri Valley Conference tilts after starting the year unbeaten through six in league play.
There’s a wealth of experience on the squad with six seniors.
“I wouldn’t say there’s one certain guy,” Henry said of a clear leader in the locker room. “We got a lot of people that are old enough and it’s their last year. Everybody is a leader in their own way. You got to lead by example. There [are] top dogs and it trickles down. The top dogs basically have to hold up and be accountable for everything. We drop three. I hate losing just as much as the next man.”
The Sycamores grabbed a 47-40 lead with 15:15 left after sophomore Julian Larry picked his spot to get to the rim. He scored his first basket of the game with a scoop on the left side of the lane with 16:23 left.
Nearly 70 seconds later, he slashed to the same spot to get to the line and hit one. A layup on the break sandwiched in between these points from McCauley made it 48-40.
McCauley led the Sycamores with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and led the squad with eight boards.
After McCauley’s field goal with 16:05 remaining, the Trees didn’t get a basket for more than six minutes as senior Kailex Stephens’ converted an and-1 for a lead change at 56-55 with 9:56 to go.
Stephens checked in for the first time since Jan. 4 at Illinois State to deal with the Braves’ stout big men.
The Braves made up significant ground as ISU stalled, in the form of a 12-0 spurt to go up by four.
One of the most integral pieces of the opening half was the production of Henry, who picked apart the Braves with his precision passing from the top of the key whether he caught it or maneuvered there off the bounce.
Defending his goal, Henry contested jump shooters, swatted shots inside and came up with steals.
He was the linchpin that helped the Sycamores build a 10-point advantage in the opening half.
In the first half, Henry collected seven rebounds, produced five assists, and had two takeaways and one swat, however, his balanced stat line took a hit with 25 seconds left in the half as he finished a layup through contact in transition that he thought was an and-1.
He was whistled for a charge followed by taunting for his exchange with his defender on the ground.
His double foul gave him three fouls.
He had nine points in the first half and was limited to two points on free throws and four assists in the closing half.
The Sycamores came out with purpose from the outset of the game and recorded the opening bucket 14 seconds in, Avila threaded the needle to connect with Henry on a back-cut for a layup on the right side.
A ball reversal late in the shot clock was kicked to senior Cooper Neese for a right-wing trey to make it 5-0 with less than a minute gone.
The Braves responded with an 8-0 spurt. Senior Cade McKnight logged valuable minutes off the bench after Avila picked up two quick fouls. McKnight’s footwork in the paint was clinical. His nimble pivots resulted in eight points six minutes after checking in and before the mid-point of the first half.
The largest lead of the lead came on a Henry throwdown followed by a contested mid-range jumper and layup to get the Sycamores ahead by nine. Their largest lead of the game was 10.
Coming into this matchup, the Sycamores had beaten the Braves five times in a row in Hulman Center.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t have any choice but to figure it out,” McKnight said. “Three games in a row kind of sucks, [we’ve] got no choice but to move forward. We hung in every game during that last three-game stretch. It just seems to get away from us in the second half.”
ISU shot 37.9% from the floor, which was 10% below their season average. The squad scored 11.8 points less than its season average.
The Braves lead the league in field goal defense at 39.5%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.