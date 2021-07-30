Seavey wins third ISW race in a row at Don Smith Classic

Logan Seavey takes a three-race Indiana Sprint Week winning streak to Putnamville on Thursday after leading all but a few yards Wednesday night in the Don Smith Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Seavey, fresh from wins at Lawrenceburg and Gas City, was on the pole for the 30-lap U.S. Auto Club sprint car feature and quickly took a commanding lead.
The Sutter, Calif., native might have pulled away easily, except that a wreck on the ninth lap that eliminated Robert Ballou and Eddie Tafoya Jr. from the action caused a restart and Justin Grant — winner of the first ISW race at Kokomo last week — was ready on the restart. Grant actually had the lead in the first turn, but Seavey went back ahead on the second turn and never looked back.
Grant may have spent the last 21 laps hoping for another restart, and Chris Windom may have done the same. Windom, starting in the eighth position, had moved up to sixth by the ninth lap, and made three more quick passes after the restart. But both Seavey and Grant were too far ahead, even when they got into lapped traffic, although Windom held off ISU points leader Brady Bacon — who may have been passed by Seavey as a result of Wednesday's race — for third place.
"This was so good," Seavey said after the race, "and winning in Terre Haute [for the first time] outweighs anything else.
"I feel like I'm finally winning races again," added Seavey, who is not yet in the top 10 of sprint car standings.
Sullivan County native Chase Stockon, the defending ISW champion, placed sixth while Shane Cottle of Kansas, Ill., was ninth and Terre Haute Brandon Mattox finished 16th but had good moments, including the seventh-fastest time in pre-qualifying hot laps.
A total of 40 cars competed for spots in the 22-car feature race, and the biggest crowd at THAT all summer witnessed the action.
Indiana Sprint Week is at Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, with races to follow at Bloomington Speedway and Tri-State Speedway.
In the caution-plagued Modified feature, Brian Shaw of Robinson, Ill., looked for quite a while like he was going to outlast veterans Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader for the victory, but after the last of the restarts it was Wallace who took the lead. Then Tyler Nicely, who had started near the rear of the field, made a daring drive to the front over the last few laps to win.
Terre Haute's Kenny Carmichael looked like he was going to emerge as a qualfier for the feature race from the second heat, moving from last place all the way to fourth, but then had to pull his car off the track.
Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic
Feature — Logan Seavey, Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Brady Bacon, Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson, Shane Cottle, C.J. Leary, Kyle Cummins, Jake Swanson, Nick Bilbee, Shane Cockrum, Tye Mihocko, Brandon Mattox, Charles Davis Jr., Matt Westfall, Mario Clouser, Max Guilford, Robert Ballou, Eddie Tafoya Jr. Harley Burns (Brazil), Dan Clodfelter (Rockville) and Jadon Rogers (Worthington) did not make the feature race.
Heat winners — Thorson (Stockon fourth), Windom, Mihocko, Seavey.
Semi — Chase Johnson (Mattox second).
Scott's Custom Colors Modifieds
Feature — Tyler Nicely, Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Brian Shaw, Tyler Weiss, Richie Lex, Justin Jones, Brent Hudson, Ivan Glotzbach, Bo Lemastus, Brian Hayden, Jake Leitzman, Scott Ricketts, Josh Lemke, Andy Elliott. Kenny Carmichael did not make the feature.
Heat winners — Shaw, Schrader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.