The future of West Vigo High School football is bright, second-year coach Aaron Clements indicated recently.
And the immediate future could be bright as well, but it will take a lot of contributions from a lot of younger players.
"A lot of youth," Clements summarized. "We could be really strong up front, but we have a lot of youth behind them."
The Vikings' commitment to their younger players — and their reliance on them — is hinted at by the selection of captains for the 2023 season, none of whom are seniors, after a 4-7 season a year ago.
Leading the way for West Vigo this season will be junior lineman Hunter Callahan (6-foot-1, 285 pounds), junior fullback/linebacker Jacob Dewey (5-10, 185) and three sophomores: running back/linebacker Ryan Cobb (5-11, 185), quarterback Chase Hedden (5-11, 185) and running back/linebacker Connor Wallace (5-9, 160).
Senior lineman Gabe Skelton (6-3, 235) is one of the members of a three-player leadership council along with two other linemen, junior Nick Dunkin (5-11, 195) and sophomore Freddy Kuhn (5-10, 185).
A lot of youth indeed. Skelton, who has started for at least three seasons for the Vikings, is one of just four seniors on the team's 41-man roster.
One of the other three seniors has an intriguing name. Conner Wooley (6-0, 165) is a transfer from Washington and the grandson of Bob Woolley, one of the Vikings' all-time greats and the sophomore star quarterback on the legendary 1971 team. Conner Woolley, however, is listed as a running back and defensive back. The other two seniors are also linemen, Cameron Hellmann (6-0, 250) and Jerry Byers (6-2, 260).
Other younger players who figure to play include sophomore lineman Aaron Fortune (6-0, 225), junior lineman Jeffrey Brown (6-0, 235), sophomore receiver Landon Fields (6-2, 175), junior receiver Chad Michael (6-2, 165) and junior receiver Hunter Davis (5-10, 160).
Cobb and Dewey are returning starters — Dewey a defensive starter — but in general, Clements said, "[the players in the backfield] have had very few varsity reps."
Ideally, then, the Vikings are a team that should improve as the season goes along.
"The potential is there," Clements said. "The ceiling is high."
Goals for the season?
"We're just going to focus on getting better every week," the coach said. "The talent is there."
The Vikings open with back-to-back home games against South Vermillion and Parke Heritage, then play their Western Indiana Conference Green Division opener at Greencastle on Sept. 1.
