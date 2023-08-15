Outstanding senior leadership a year ago transformed Terre Haute South’s high school football team from the one with a combined 3-17 record in 2020 and 2021 to a 6-4 finish in 2022 that could have been even better than that.
Those seniors, of course, have graduated. But coach Tim Herrin sees a carryover in his 2023 squad.
“We are excited for the season,” the coach said after Friday’s jamboree at South Vermillion. “These guys have put in a lot of work in the offseason and made a commitment to improve on last year.
“We have a lot of leadership at all levels, and these guys have bought into what we’re trying to create at Terre Haute South.”
Although one of the team leaders last year was workhorse tailback Josh Cottee, the Braves appear to have found a replacement at that spot in senior Imer Holman (6-foot-1, 190), a transfer from Northview. Junior Zyeiar White (5-7, 165) is another talented runner, while junior Brady Wilson (5-10, 175) is back at quarterback and junior Chris Herrin (6-5, 205) is a returning H-back.
Other receivers include senior Gavin White (5-8, 160), senior A.J. Watkins (5-10, 175), sophomore A.J Suggs (5-9, 170) — another former Knight — and junior Coy Bender (5-10, 165), while the offensive line could be manned by sophomore Jaden Kelly (6-5, 250), sophomore Ryan Hescher (6-0, 245), senior Braden Pearman (5-10, 210), senior Caleb Reyher (5-10, 220) and junior Sean Murphy (6-3, 285).
Last year’s emotional defensive leader was Alex Rose, and this year that mantle could be worn by senior safety Nic Yatsko (6-1, 190). He’ll be joined in the secondary by Holman and junior Treva Branch (5-10, 165) at the corners and senior Bronson Thomas (6-1, 175).
Chris Herrin will be one of the linebackers, probably joiined by sophomore Gavin Baesler (6-3, 175), senior Brandon Freeman (5-10, 160) and junior Jaidyn Hoole (5-10, 170). Massive junior Tommy Poff (6-4, 305) will man the middle of the defensive line, flanked by senior Isaac Johnson (5-10, 205) and junior Landon Wilkinson (6-4, 245).
“We have a tough schedule opening up [new foes Plainfield at home on Friday, Floyd Central on the road the following week],” coach Herrin pointed out. “We want to see where we’re at so we have a chance to compete for a conference championship, a sectional championship and beyond.”
The best thing, the coach said, is that the team’s spirit and attitude seem to mirror what was successful for the Braves a year ago.
“I cannot wait to watch these guys compete each week, and watch them grow,” Tim Herrin concluded. “This group has a special bond and they make every day great getting to coach them.”
