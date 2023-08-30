South Dakota State and North Dakota are projected to be on a collision course in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and beyond.
They are fresh off matching up in the NCAA FCS national championship, won by the Jackrabbits.
In the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Poll, SDSU is the overwhelming favorite with all 56 first-place votes and the top spot.
This confidence in the Jackrabbits is also resounding among conference coaches, media and sports information directors as they garnered 44 of 45 top votes among these votes.
SDSU is already a formidable foe in the Football Championship Subdivision landscape, but the program could be on the cusp of a budding reign.
The 16-year MVFC member hasn’t fallen short of the past 11 postseasons, a 24-team field this year.
In addition to last year’s inaugural trophy hoist, the Jackrabbits have made at least the semifinals in three of the previous four tourneys.
No. 2 NDSU has a chance this year to return to its stranglehold on the FCS game. The Bison have taken 17 national championships, and last won it in 2021.
The Bison set a steep bar for the league and the rest of the nation to reach.
Top players
Offense: Indiana State running back Justin Dinka, Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day, former Michigan State transfer; SDSU’s running back Isaiah Davis, tight end Zach Heins, wideout Jaxon Janke and lineman Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield; Youngstown State lineman Jaison Williams.
Defense: ISU defensive back Rylan Cole, Bison defensive tackle Eli Mostaert, SDSU linebacker Adam Bock, a 2021 finalist and preseason watch for Buck Buchanan, corner DyShawn Gales and defensive back Myles Harden.
Transfer quarterbacks
Matt Morrissey transferred from UNI to Western Illinois, Nathan Lamb from College of the Sequoias to WIU; Chase Brewster from the University of Massachusetts to Missouri State; Mason Kaplan from Valparaiso to Illinois State.
Mark your calendars
Northern Iowa at Iowa State, Sept. 2; Indiana State at Indiana, Sept. 8; Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois, Sept. 9; UNI at SDSU, Oct. 14; NDSU at North Dakota, Oct. 14; NDSU at SDSU, Nov. 4; NDSU at UNI, Nov. 18; Youngstown State at ISU, Nov. 4.
