One way to start a complete rebuilding project is to tear everything down to the studs.
How much of a rebuilding project is necessary for Terre Haute North High School football is debatable, but last year’s 2-8 record was unexpectedly disappointing, coming as it did with a group of senior athletes that included quite a few college-bound players.
Finding the studs that are left is up to first-year head coach Michael Ghant, who is looking forward to the challenge.
“We are excited for the season, to see where we stand,” Ghant said shortly after Friday’s jamboree at South Vermillion. “We just have to be relentless in our pursuit of consistency.”
Leading the way, Ghant said, will be five captains: sophomore running back/defensive back Sam Weihert (5-foot-9, 165), senior defensive lineman Cayden Carney (6-2, 225), senior safety/receiver Kam Baker (6-2, 175), senior offensive lineman Emilio Medina (5-10, 225) and senior linebacker Connor Sconce (6-0, 195).
Baker, the team’s backup quarterback while also playing safety the last two seasons, has already shown some leadership by yielding the quarterback spot to sophomore Harrison Wetzel (5-10, 165), who directed two sustained drives during the jamboree that both ended within 10 yards of the goal line as time expired.
Other seniors for the Patriots this year — a couple of whom are newcomers to the program — are safety Jonathan Millington (6-4, 175), kicker Jack Butwin (5-10, 135), linebacker Tristen Chatman (6-0, 185), receiver Colby Gibson (5-10, 155), receiver/defensive back Kaleb Heubel (6-3, 165), fullback/defensive lineman Mason Tabor (5-11, 235), defensive end/tight end Ash Duckett (6-1, 230), defensive end Brian Lopez (5-10, 200), offensive lineman Chandler Wetzel (6-1, 190), offensive lineman Elias McKnight-Washington (5-10, 220), offensive lineman Gavyn Wessel (6-4. 295) and receiver Rashawn Brooks (5-9, 140).
North is not blessed with great numbers yet, nor are the Patriots very big. So another challenge for Ghant — maybe his biggest one — is maintaining enthusiasm and increasing participation. But he and his coaching staff — which includes a significant number of former North players plus longtime line coach John Barrett — should be good at that.
The team is also a young one, with at least four freshmen — quarterback Maddox Woodcock (5-9, 135), tight end Dalton Hersman (6-4, 185) and cousins Brighton Sanders (6-2, 150, safety/receiver) and Greg Sanders (6-1, 190, linebacker) — ready to help this season, Ghant said.
The Patriots open Friday at home against a Northview team that’s beaten them two seasons in a row.
“This team is starving for success,” Ghant said, “and I’m excited to see if we can achieve that.”
