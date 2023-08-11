Blaine Powell was enjoying a successful coaching career at Sullivan High School, where he racked up five straight winning football seasons from 2017 through 2021.
Until he accepted the challenge in 2022 of overseeing the inaugural Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College sprint-football program, a member of the new Midwest Sprint Football League (MSFL) last fall. The unique aspect of the MSFL is that no player can weigh more than 178 pounds.
Powell didn't skip a beat, guiding SMWC to a 6-1 record and the MSFL championship, which it captured by beating host Calumet College of St. Joseph 23-7 on Nov. 5 in Whiting. Calumet was the only team to beat the Pomeroys during the regular season, a 30-27 decision at West Vigo High School's Jay Barrett Field, which will still be their home in 2023.
"You couldn't really ask for more than what we accomplished [in 2022]," Powell told the Tribune-Star. "It's something we'll always remember. It was an amazing run.
"What we want to do from there is build on that. Recruiting is huge going into your second year, especially when we're expanding our roster from 45 to 70. You're always going to lose some kids here and there in college. We know we have our work cut out for us, but we feel really good about where we are. We feel like we've definitely improved at every position from last year."
With 69 players currently on their roster, their second season will kick off Sept. 16 at Calumet, coincidentally. They'll make their '23 home debut Sept. 30 against Fontbonne. Practices will begin Aug. 22, Powell said.
The veteran coach figures to have 18 players returning from last season and 24 returning from spring practices, plus a lot of first-year Woods players.
"I know we have some really good newcomers," Powell said. "But some of them, we don't know what position they'll play yet."
One returnee not likely to switch positions is 5-foot-11 sophomore running back Patrick Perea, who rushed for 581 yards and scored six touchdowns last season.
"He's a really good, all-purpose back," Powell emphasized. "He'll be tough to beat out. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever coached, so we're looking forward to getting him back."
Also among the offensive returnees are sophomore linemen Lane Sluder from Sullivan (actually Shelburn), Kevin Garcia from Houston and Abbott Church from Owen Valley. Sophomore tight end Carlos Munoz, a first-team All-MSFL performer last season (along with Perea and Sluder), and sophomore Devron Johnson are back as well.
Brennon Landry, the team's primary quarterback last season, did not return to college. So Powell plans to look at three players to see who emerges as the starter — one being sophomore Breylin Behme, who lined up at defensive end for the Pomeroys in 2022.
Only in sprint football, right?
"He really did a good job [in spring practices]," Powell said of Behme, who did play quarterback at Evansville Bosse High School. "So we're excited to see what he can do [in games]."
The other two QB contenders are transfer Jeremiah Tosky from El Paso (Texas) Community College and freshman Carter Hall from Dugger.
"We'll have plenty of [offensive] weapons," Powell summarized. "It's just a matter of bringing them together and getting people in the right places."
Senior Drake Varns, also a member of the SMWC men's golf squad, anticipates doing plenty of placekicking.
On defense, there are three returning starters not likely to go anywhere — sophomore Elias DeJesus from League City, Texas, at safety; sophomore Jake Skinner from Sullivan (Golden Arrows representing again) at inside linebacker; and sophomore Gavin Roddy from Dayton, Tenn., at cornerback.
"We feel really good about what we have coming in [on defense] to replace what we lost," Powell insisted, adding that former Linton High School defensive coordinator Mike Hayden is now the Pomeroys' D-coordinator. "We're excited about it."
Powell mentioned that two new colleges have entered the MSFL, Oakland City and Walsh (Ohio), so each team will play all seven opponents once in the regular season in 2023. Then the top four teams in the final standings will qualify for a league playoff with the semifinals taking place Nov. 11 and the championship game Nov. 18.
Powell believes Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will be a strong contender to repeat as champion, but he isn't ruling out Calumet, Quincy, Bellarmine or anyone else for that matter.
"With a young league like this, anybody can beat anybody on any given day," Powell said, stealing one of the NFL's longtime clichés (except for not saying "Sunday" at the end).
Looking at the distant future, Powell thinks this may be the final season that the Pomeroys play home games at Jay Barrett Field, although nothing has been determined officially yet.
"We're pushing hard for a field on campus next year," he pointed out. "We're really close [financially]. … When we do it, we want to do it right."
