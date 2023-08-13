Cross country is a hard sport anyway, and for Wabash Valley runners it will be harder still this postseason.
A change in the format has eliminated the semistate level of competition -- no more battling the foliage tourists on the way to Brown County in October -- so instead of 16 regionals feeding into four semistates and six teams advancing from each semistate, now there are just five regionals, each sending five teams to the state finals.
And for the Valley competitors, the direction has changed too. Instead of a regional at Bedford followed by a semistate at Brown County, the survivors of the sectional at LaVern Gibson Championship Course will go to Brownsburg.
In practical terms?
"Three of the top five teams in the state are in that regional," said coach James Grounds of the Northview boys.
Northview's girls placed 17th in the state last year, the only Valley team to make it that far, and the female Knights have a new coach. Jeff Walker, an assistant in the track program for a while, replaces Tim Rayle, now the school superintendent. One more coaching change, on paper anyway, is that Aaron Gadberry is now the coach of both teams at Terre Haute North.
Here's what the coaches from Northview and Vigo County have to say about this season.
- Northview — Returning for the girls team are Ellia Hayes and Gnister Grant (83rd and 84th respectively in last year's state meet) along with three other members of the top seven: Aubrey Miller, Reagin White and Hannah Harrison.
Missing from the dominant group a year ago are Halle Miller -- now at Indiana State -- and Katie Morrison.
"This year's team is younger but still very talented," Walker said. "Ellia and Gnister have all-state potential.
"Even with a more difficult path through the postseason through alignment, this team has a shot to match last season," he concluded.
Jcim Grant appears to be the undisputed leader of the Northview boys.
"We'll keep trying to get better every single week and see what we're capable of," Grounds said about his team's outlook for the season. "We are blessed with great leaders, both on the boys and girls sides."
- Terre Haute North — Numbers are disappointing for the Patriots, Gadberry said.
"The girls team has three seniors who are very good leaders, and we have underclassmen who are working really hard," Gadberry said. "The girls team just needs some confidence and they could really surprise some teams."
The Patriots did finish ahead of Terre Haute South at Saturday's Valley Cross Kickoff, led by Ye-Won Jung, Bella Spelman and Hannah Gadberry, the coach's daughter.
The boys team, coach Gadberry said, is "Very young, not a senior on the team.
"We have a good group that showed up all summer and worked hard," he added. "They will have some growing pains this year, considering we lost last year's sectional champion in Dylan Zeck; if they continue to work and listen, we will continue to get better." Sophomore Oliven Lee led a 26th-place finish Saturday.
- Terre Haute South — Experience is available for both teams of Braves.
Coach Josh Lee's boys have all but one runner back from last year and have a leader in Ethan Aidoo, a state qualifier last year and a three-time USATF All-American.
Also returning are senior Paul Bawinkel, junior Braden Fears and sophomores Braeden Chastain and Owen Frazier, while a sensational freshman group -- best since 2016, the coach says -- is led by 2,400-meter middle school state champion Jackson Wright and includes Aiden Miller, Noah Price, Micah Jarvis and Kasen Ward. Also vying for spots are Mathew Zadeii, Tyreese Brannon and Isaac Long.
The girls team, coached by Jon Lee, has four seniors among 10 returnees from last year. Madison Beaumont is working her way back from a spring physical setback but was the team's No. 1 runner a year ago, while Isabel Miklozek "has taken on a new role and shown lots of maturity and leadership," the coach said. Caitlyn Strecker is another senior, while junior Courtney Powell and sophomores Ava Ham and and Maddy McDowell. Whitney Powell and Ella Hardwick have led the freshman group so far.
"The focus right now is to show up each day with the intention of getting better and stronger," Jon Lee said.
- West Vigo — The VIkings will be focusing on individual goals, at least early in the season, but both coaches are happy with what they have.
The girls team is led by seniors Gwen Garman and Cassie Roush and junior Audree Bauer; Roush and Bauer were regional qualifiers last fall. Joining them are freshmen India Pigg and Joslyne Rogers.
"The team has worked hard during conditioning this summer and I look forward to seeing how that work translates to our first meet," said coach Deniese Herring. Pigg is the coach's niece.
The West Vigo boys will be led by senior Bryland Pape and sophomore Cameron Nunez — "Both have put in the work this summer," coach Mellissa Weir indicated — while junior Kyler Sullivan is another returnee and juniors Jack Newport and Chase French and freshman Clyde Keys are newcomers to the sport.
"It's a great group of kids. Can't wait to see their personal gains," Weir said.
