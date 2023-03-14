Wabash Valley high school track and field teams are getting ready for their outdoor seasons and with more and more opportunities this spring to get indoor work in ahead of time.
The series of indoor meets leading up to March 25 state competition has been around for a while now — a quartet of Northview girls are particularly happy about that — and this month Terre Haute South has hosted three indoor all-comers meets in the Indiana State facility.
Individual winners at the most recent of those meets included Linton’s Sophie Hale (long jump and high jump), South’s Josh Cottee (long jump), South’s Tyler Marley (shot put), South’s Abby Clark (pole vault), Linton’s Matt Hayden (pole vault), Northview’s Slade Fell (high jump), Linton’s Peyton Smith (3,200), Northview’s Connor Propst (3,200), North Central’s Kathryn Ison 60-meter hurdles (with Hale second in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference rivalry that should conclude with both at the state outdoor meet), Northview’s Cain Garrison (hurdles), West Vigo’s Dusty Welker (60-meter dash) and South’s Joseph Vaughn (60).
Here’s what the Vigo County schools and Northview have to look forward to:
• Northview — Seniors Halle Miller and Katie Morrison and juniors Gnister Grant and Ellia Hayes are ranked second in the state in the 4x800 and third in the distance medley at the indoor state meet and will give the Knights plenty of points in distance events for the girls team.
“We have a lot of depth in this area, so we expect a lot of growth from the rest of our girls as the season goes along,” coach James Grounds said.
Sprinting for the Northview girls will be senior Katie Buchanan, sophomore Gracie Pritchard and freshmen Hallie Vitz (younger sister of 2022 standouts Raimey and Rylie), Hannah Harrison, Karsyn Buck and Brenna Stallcop. Junior Sophie Stallcop and freshman Jenna Farris will be hurdlers (Sophie Stallcop also pole vaults) and the throwers include two-time state wrestling champion Varzidy Batchelor, Mercedes Tellechea and Alex Brown.
Leading the Knights on the boys side is a group that includes distance runners Jcim Grant, Doug Dillman and Clint Mager; Garrison in hurdles; Elias Graf, Tyler Lee and Camden Parkey in sprints; and Brandon Brewer and Nathan Eickmeier in throws.
“We’ve had a lot of kids working hard and our numbers are good,” said coach Mark Raetz. “We’ve been pretty fortunate to have nice weather to practice outside most days.”
• Terre Haute North — “We have some returning veterans that I’m looking forward to watching and seeing what they can do,” said coach Jennifer Russell about the Patriot girls.
Cali Wuestefeld was a state qualifier in pole vault and also competes in long jump, hurdles and occasional sprints and Emma Martin qualified for the state in high jump and is also a hurdler.
Brooklyn Deck, Lauren Majors and Caroline Gauer are sprinters and Lilly Jensen will compete in distance events and high jump.
“Things are off to a better start. We have a track to practice on,” said coach Aaron Gadberry (North didn’t have that “luxury” last year).
The Patriot boys have returning state qualifiers in thrower Jesiah Richardson and four-year distance standout Dylan Zeck, and Donald Dean should score in high jumps and sprints.
“We are looking forward to see who steps up among our sprinters,” Gadberry said.
• Terre Haute South — South’s girls have won six straight sectional championships, but nearly half of last spring’s sectional points are gone (many of them with perennial state qualifier Courtney Jones), coach Josh Lee reported.
This year’s Braves appear well equipped in throws with Mariah Posey, Kaylee Miles and Indi Nichols, while Clark is a returning state qualifier, Te’Rah Cooley heads the long jump brigade and Lilly Merk leads the high jumpers.
Shalane Blakey is the lone returning member of the state-qualifying 4x100 team but other available sprinters include Demme Hancewicz, Courtney Powell, Myla Webster, Margo Mallory and newcomers LaNiceon Holman, Cassidy Pettijohn and Katherine Sarver. Distance runners include Madison Beaumont, Isabel Miklozek, Caitlyn Strecker, Ava Ham and Kennidy Dillion.
“This is a group that is eager to get better and build upon the stellar past of Terre Haute South track and field,” Josh Lee said.
South’s boys “lost a ton of experience over the last two seasons,” coach Jon Lee said, “so we will lean on our younger group that got a taste of success in bringing back a sectional championship last year.”
State cross country qualifier Ethan Aidoo heads a distance group that also includes Braden Fears and freshmen Braeden Chastain and Owen Frazier. Stephen Markle, Jake Price, Noah McFarland, Andrew Loftus, Ervin Price, Nathan Davis and freshman Kaden McGrew are long sprinters, while sophomores Vaughn and Travaughn Cockrell and senior Preston Johnson are in the shorter sprints.
Jace Hill and Bronson Horn are back in hurdles; Josh Morgan returns as a hurdler and high jumper, joined by Nas McNeal, Jaylen Wells and senior newcomer Grant Esper; Cottee and transfer Tyree Cuffle join Markle in long jump; Jaston Wyke returns in pole vault and Lane Presnell is back from injury; and Marley leads a throwing group that includes Cole Welch, Tyson Hardin, Tomaso Poff and freshmen Ryan Hescher and Paul Chalos.
• West Vigo — Pole-vaulter Madelynn Ballinger is the only senior on the girls team but there are some good juniors.
Two of them have been state qualifiers in sprints: Kyarra DeGroote last year and Welker — injured last season — as a freshman. Masyn Fisk has the school record in pole vault and Cassie Roush and Gwen Garman lead a distance group that also includes freshmen Audree Bauer, Maddie Wrin, Delaney Marrs and Somer Ockerman.
Returning throwers are Chloe VanGilder and Jaidyn Schoffstall, Hailey Hillhouse and Caylie Roush join the pole vault crew and Wrin and Logan Puller are high jumpers.
“We have some other people we are trying to figure out,” coach Mellissa Weir said. “This is one of West Vigo’s bigger [girls] teams in recent years.”
The Viking boys are very young, with 22 freshmen and sophomores, but have “leaders strong and experienced,” veteran coach Bill Petscher said.
Among those leaders are seniors Preston Montgomery (throws), Eli Roach (sprints) and Will Thomas (hurdles), all regional qualifiers from last season. Juniors being counted on are Jordan Krause (pole vault), Bryland Pape (distance) and Alex McKinney (high jump and sprints.
Younger athletes who will make an impact are sophomores Liam Campbell, Hunter Callahan, Hunter Davis, Jaxson Kyrouac, Ben Shook, Jack Newport and Kyler Sullivan and freshmen Tyler Lindsay, Freddy Kuhn, Evan Newport, Cameron Nunez, Brice Roberts and Bronson Thralls.
“Great potential for a great season,” Petscher said. “A great bunch of hard-working kids wanting to improve. I only see us getting better meet by meet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.