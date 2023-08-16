Northview’s Knights looked, in last weekend’s jamboree at South Vermillion, quite a bit like last year’s Knights — not necessarily a bad thing.
Senior quarterback Kyle Cottee (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) remains as elusive as any player in the Wabash Valley with the ball in his hands, and senior tailback Tyler Lee (5-8, 185) is a lot harder to bring down than his measurements would indicate.
That formula was good for a 6-4 record last fall for coach Mark Raetz’s team, but there’s no question the Knights are hoping for even better things this fall. And considering that their Class 4A sectional includes three teams that spent all last season in the state’s top 10 — Brebeuf, Mooresville and Roncalli — some progress will be necessary for postseason advancement.
“We have good experience returning, especially with our skill players,” Raetz said after the jamboree. “Where we’re inexperienced is up front, but we do have more size up there than we’ve had in the past.”
Other veterans include safety/receiver Luke Marlowe (5-9, 165), lineman Aiden Swearingen (6-2, 225) and linebacker/tight end Jace Deakins (6-2, 215).
“We have our quarterback and running back, both linebackers and both safeties returning,” Raetz said. “We’re strong up through the middle of the field.”
The Knights’ sectional field is a tough one, but the one that might be the most interesting for Valley fans in the Class 2A sectional field led by Linton, South Vermillion and Sullivan.
Here are brief looks at the rest of the Valley.
- — The Bulldogs enjoyed some big wins last fall while getting their first taste of the 8-man game.
Things could be a little smoother this season, now that many of the first-year questions have been answered, although star quarterback Carter Hall will have to be replaced. Dugger opens Saturday afternoon at home against Rock Creek Academy.
- — The Miners have six starters back on offense, seven on defense, from the 13-1 team that went farther than any Linton team had ever gone in Class 2A play.
All-staters Hunter Gennicks and Wrigley Franklin are among the missing, but the Miners are big and strong. Jacob Breedlove (6-6, 285) and Hank Gennicks (6-1, 230) are among the lineman and sophomores Russell Goodman (6-1, 185) and Paul Oliver (6-4, 215) might have been the two best freshman defensive players in the state a year ago.
The new addition to the Linton schedule — all the MIC schools were busy — is Decatur St. Teresa, a legendary Illinois small-school powerhouse.
“Adding some new teams to our schedule will allow us to challenge ourselves even more and to prepare us for the playoffs,” coach Brian Oliver said.
- — Coach Joe Kutch’s team won a sectional in 2021 but finished 1-8 a year ago.
The Thunderbirds have size and experience but could probably use better injury luck than they’ve enjoyed recently.
- — The Falcons were 6-5 last year and return a couple of big names for coach Brian Crabtree.
Senior quarterback Jerome White (6-0, 170) topped the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and passing a year ago and senior Cody Tryon (5-9, 165) earned all-Wabash River Conference honors.
Replacing some linemen, including longtime starter Atticus Blank, will be necessary.
- — The Wolves expect improvement as 11 players who have started at one time or another for coach Dan Rector return from last year’s 1-9 team.
Senior Caleb Rector (6-0, 165) returns at quarterback while linebacker Jerrid Graves (5-10, 180) and versatile John Kramer (6-3, 215) earned all-conference defensive honors a year ago.
- — Is there life after Derron Hazzard? The multi-purpose star led the Panthers to an 8-3 season last year but a big turnout (56 players) seems to indicate that the Panthers want to keep the momentum going.
“I’m not sure if you can replace a kid like Derron,” coach Brad Sanders said, but there are some promising developments.
Quarterback Kyle Price (5-10, 184) has gained 30 pounds since last season and is now a running back, while sophomore Collett Sanders (5-10, 140) will be the quarterback. A new kicker, an exchange student from Spain, should be another weapon.
“The goal is back-to-back winning seasons,” coach Sanders said.
- — Arguably the most impressive team in last week’s jamboree, the Wildcats are hoping to improve on last season’s 7-3 record that included a competitive sectional loss to Linton.
Junior quarterback Dom Garzolini (6-2, 205) makes his team a threat from anywhere on the field and a group of lineman led by seniors Carter Wood (6-1, 285), Aaron Kersey (6-2, 260) and Zack Hess (6-2, 280) give the Wildcats a boost up front.
“The sectional is one of our goals,” coach Greg Barrett said, “but we’ve got to keep getting better.”
- — The Golden Arrows also ended their season with a competitive loss to Linton, the Miners prevailing twice against their traditional rivals in Sullivan’s 7-5 season under first-year head coach Mike Caton.
Several players graduated from that team — including a trio of good ones named Adams — but the Arrows have some potential stars returning including receiver/defensive back Seth Pirtle (5-11, 160), veteran lineman Seb Ortiz (6-0, 275) and receiver James Propes (6-3, 185), who was outstanding in last week’s scrimmage against South Putnam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.