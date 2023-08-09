The results last year for the Vigo County and Northview girls high school soccer squads weren’t off the charts.
Terre Haute North was in contention in a stacked Conference Indiana but prolonged its hunt for its first sectional crown since 2016.
Terre Haute South somewhat salvaged its year by upsetting the Patriots in the sectional.
West Vigo and Northview, like the former two squads, have key cogs set for a rerun at sectional hardware.
• Terre Haute North — An experienced Patriots crew aims at a full measure this campaign.
“The past three years have been, ‘Oh, we have next year,’” senior forward Caroline Gauer said. “I think that could have been a lot of our mindsets and this year we have no next year. You [have] to play hard or you are going home, especially toward the end of the season. I think we are just going to do that all season so that we don’t get into the rut that we did last year.”
There are six captains in their fourth year, Gauer, Cali Wuestefeld, Maya McNichols, Ella Winchell, Rebecca Gore and Alyse Thompson.
“They have been the core of our team for four years,” coach Kyle Baker said. “I think all six of them, I have seen take a jump forward into this year, not only in their play but also their leadership. With them kind of driving us, you are going to see good things from this group.”
Wuestefeld and Gauer were the team’s most potent scorers last year — they combined for 24 goals.
“For the last year we are really going all out,” Wuestefeld said about the veterans.
Wuestefeld, who is the leading distributor coming back with eight passes leading to finishes, said their tight-nit squad is more confident and has visibly better energy since its scrimmage this summer with their rival that ended their season.
McNichols, Thompson and Gore, who will move around, will likely be playing in the midfield with Wuestefeld positioned at the top of the diamond in the midfield for the Patriots’ 4-4-2 formation.
Freshman Amaya Phillip will look for strong combination play as she links up with Gauer in front of the net.
On the backline, Winchell, Gore, sophomore Miley Wuestefeld and junior Cyd’Nei Strader will look to reload as a younger mix than last year’s.
“We have a bunch of players that are just starting this year because we had a lot of seniors that played defense last year,” Gauer said. “They are all learning really quickly and I think they will all be pretty solid back there.”
Baker, who coached the North boys for two years in the past, is currently the director of coaching at Vigo County Youth Association, known as Terre Haute Premier, for more than a decade.
His spot allows him to develop area talent before letting them cultivate independence as upperclassmen as they discover solutions as they go.
“He’s definitely been one of the most impactful coaches I’ve had,” Cali said. “He’s very consistent in the way he coaches, his attitude towards the team. It’s not to stay that if we are struggling he doesn’t change his tactics.”
• Terre Haute South — The Braves bring back instrumental attackers and defenders from last year that won a sectional game and had a winning mark.
“The team was really young last year,” coach Courtney Hubbard. “We are going to have a lot of chemistry hopefully up front. We have a lot of players that can play in a lot of different positions, especially because they got a lot of time as freshmen and sophomores.”
The top five leading scorers are back, including sophomore Breena Ireland, who burst onto the prep scene by bagging 11 goals.
“Breena is a very dynamic goalscorer,” Hubbard said. “Breena can score from anywhere, she is a very smart player.”
Hubbard said the team is unselfish in their buildup of possession and producing chances, which makes them harder to defend.
Hubbard said working with the pieces her program produces puts and puts an emphasis on the players, and not the system or her coaching philosophy.
The defense last year was stingy by collecting six clean sheets, the returners have continuity.
“Our defense is the oldest part of our team,” she said.
Now the Braves have to find a new sure-handed keeper to correlate with the backline.
Sophomore Ava Scott, who had three assists in two games off the bench, will get some looks in the net as she fulfills a new role.
Junior LaNiceon Holman is a transfer from West Vigo, who also has yet to play keeper but will attempt to hone make herself comfortable there.
Hubbard said senior Kylie McGrutt, who will play in the back or midfield, and senior attacker Mallory Rich who put away nine goals as the second leading talisman last campaign, were all-conference a year ago.
• West Vigo — The Vikings have nine starters back from a side that finished third in the conference.
Sophomore Lily Krause will man the net after securing a pair of clean sheets in 2022.
“I feel pretty positive about this team,” coach Alicia Lanham said. “I feel like we have a lot of strong players that are returning. That’s always a plus for me.”
“I feel like we play aggressive. And I have a lot of girls who are just pretty athletic. A lot of girls who have never really played soccer. We just try to go out there and win every ball and try to be physical, conditioned.”
In the first half of last year, the Vikings had local grudge matches with Sullivan and Northview, 2-2 and 5-0 wins, respectively.
Senior Dusty Welker bagged 22 goals and will be a focal point of the attack.
“She’s extremely fast,” Lanham said. “She’s good with the ball on her foot and she’s good at making runs as a striker.”
Key cogs on offense include senior Kyarra DeGroote, who played deeper last year, but managed 12 goals and four assists.
Junior Alivia Stark will be positioned on the frontline and as an attacking midfielder. Her coach lauded her field vision and ability to beat defenders. She is coming off a nine-goal, four-assist season.
Senior Masyn Fisk will be on the wing and is the top returning playmaker with six assists, last year.
• Northview — Last season snapped a five-year run of sectional championships for Northview, amid a program resurgence under coach Don Bryan.
This class has a chance to win three titles.
“For us, a lot of that is consistency and chemistry going forward,” Bryan said. “We’ve got a solid group of freshmen that are going to contribute.”
Senior Kambre James will be on the wing after contributing seven assists.
Junior forward Lauren Tilley led the team with 13 goals and matched James’ assists.
Sophomore Addie Modglin, senior Emma Whitman and freshman Sophie Tipton will be factors in the final third of the field.
