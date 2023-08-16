Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are poised to battle for local high school boys tennis supremacy this fall.
That isn't news. The Patriots or Braves have won every Terre Haute boys tennis sectional in at least 46 years, according to Indiana High School Athletic Association records, and both teams figure to be better this fall than they were a year ago.
The news — and some might not consider it good news — is that the postseason road has been altered. No longer does the winner go through a regional at Crawfordsville that hasn't been especially challenging. Now the path to the semistate and state finals goes through a regional at Brownsburg, where the Terre Haute winner will have to contend with sectional champions from Plainfield, Mooresville and Bloomington North.
Sectionals have been altered too. Northview, which enjoyed hosting its own tournament for a long time, now comes to Terre Haute to join North, South and West Vigo. That's probably good news for Sullivan, which moves out of the Terre Haute sectional and looks like the favorite to win its first-ever boys sectional in a four-team affair at Linton. The winner of that sectional would go through a tough regional at Jasper.
Here's a look at the four teams that will play in the Terre Haute South Sectional next month.
- Northview — Coach Emily Goff usually does a good job at turning good athletes into good tennis players, the 2022 season being the perfect example.
Even though many of her team members were playing tennis as a second sport, Goff's Knights won most of their matches and picked up some milestone victories along the way — including a first-ever regular-season sweep of the Vigo County teams — before being upset by Owen Valley in the sectional.
The top two players -- basketball stars Christian Roembke and Drew Cook — graduated from that team but there are four returnees: doubles players Caden Schrader, Nicholas Kauffman and Joshua Fowler and sophomore Brayden Goff, the third singles player from last year. Continuing the trend, Schrader is a baseball star and Fowler and Goff -- the coach's son — are better known for basketball.
"It should be a fun year," Goff told the Brazil Times. "It's a great group of kids. They are very athletic and very vocal ... just not a lot of tennis experience."
- Terre Haute North — Junior James Belmar is in the conversation concerning who is the best player in the Wabash Valley, and he leads a deep group of returnees that has coach Matt Wilson excited.
North was 9-9 last fall, losing 3-2 to South in the sectional, and gets leadership from a senior group that includes Gabe Dunbar, Ben Walker, John Lee, Cole Marts, Nate Phillips and Kenny Goulding.
Also in the mix for playing time are junior James Lanter and sophomores Camden Bacon and Garrett Hawthorne. Hawthorne is a transfer who played No. 2 singles for West Vigo last year.
"We have a large amount of players that improved their game over last winter and this summer and I think that will show," Wilson said. "This team is by far the most hard-working that I've had at Terre Haute North and is full of a lot of really smart tennis players."
- Terre Haute South — The Braves were 14-13 last year, losing to a powerful Zionsville team in the semistate, and have all but one player returning for coach Ethan Caldwell.
Twins Vatsal and Vaishant Mannepalli return to the top two spots in the singles lineup while both doubles teams return. Raghav Bakshi and Connor Hatch played No. 1 doubles last season while Tyler Swan and Nathan Wright were at No. 2.
"We lost to Zionsville last year in the semistate ... but we finished with a good positive record," said Caldwell, whose team battled back from a slow start to get above the .500 mark.
The Braves opened their season Saturday with two 5-0 losses, although several matches were close. The down side, as far as postseason hopes for a couple of teams are concerned, is that those losses were to Plainfield and Jasper.
- West Vigo — Coach Janet Rowe's Vikings are also experienced, with just one senior graduated — and Hawthorne transferring — from a team that was 6-9 overall and 3-5 in the WIC.
"Several of our players have been working in the off season and playing some tournaments to improve their skills," Rowe pointed out. "They are a great group of players to work with and I am looking forward to seeing how we match up against our conference rivals this season."
The five players returning from last year's lineup are Bryce Easton, Jayce Noblitt, Brandon Dailey, Jack Readinger and Christian Foltz.
