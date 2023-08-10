Terre Haute South and North are each in pursuit of a 10th sectional championship this October. They like Northview and West Vigo aren’t favored in the preseason to emerge from their brackets but have reason to believe they are capable of making headway in that pursuit.
• Terre Haute North — Last year’s sectional was captured by Columbus North, who progressed to the state final, they aren’t returning to Martinsville. That should lighten the field but Center Grove who fell to the Bulldogs in the regional semifinal is taking their spot in this bracket.
The Bulldogs are back in Conference Indiana after an unblemished 5-0 mark and coach Tony Guevara said this squad, and league foes Terre Haute South and Bloomington South are barometers for his program.
Last year’s side won 12 games and were outscored by Bloomington and Columbus North 11-2. The Patriots knocked off Terre Haute South 1-0 in the season before the Braves sent them home 3-0 in the playoffs.
“That was a tough loss [to South] in the sectional,” Guevara said. “For one, it’s your hometown rival. It’s always hard to beat them more than once. At the same time, too, not taking anything away from South, but we knew we did not play our best game. We had really built up so much for that game.”
The coach said this letdown versus the Class 3A school a little more than seven miles from their campus is a massive motivation for this group, and their season's abrupt exit in the first sectional game the past two years.
A centerpiece looking to avenge those results is sophomore midfielder Nate Aders, who had eight goals and eight assists to lead returners in both categories. This season he has a prime chance to take up the mantle of his older brother Wil, who graduated and scored 34 goals last year.
The coach’s son, sophomore forward Zac Guevara, had five goals and two assists.
These pieces along with a trio of teammates have a chance to share the wealth on offense, Tony said.
Senior Henry Ahmed can read the game well in the middle of the park, along with sophomore Gage Alumbuagh and senior Jack Butwin, their coach said. These playmakers combined for a dozen assists.
• Terre Haute South — Coach John Stephens has nine starters coming back after showing glimmers of a breakout last year.
“We had an up and down year,” Stephens said. “We were the only team to score two goals on [Columbus North]. But yet we lost some games we didn’t think we would lose.”
Senior Ryan Tevlin and two sophomores Jacob Brinston and Mark Mimms will continue as defenders.
Stephens said the midfield has the most amount of veterans — junior Omar Vega, seniors Wyatt Crockett, Gabe Bourque and Ayden Thacker, some were a part of the 2020 sectional title team.
“We are definitely a possession team,” Stephens said. “The midfield playing both ways, offense and defense, adds a lot to our success.”
Seniors Talan Carton and Blaine Morris have the speed and size to be dangerous forwards.
Carton is the leading returning scorer with seven finishes.
• West Vigo — Between the pipes, senior Jordan Krause will be a veteran presence.
Kump has worked out with the “stud” since he was a freshman when Kump was an assistant.
“I think it’s probably more of aggressiveness and a will to be better,” Kump said. “He’s one of those kids, if he wants to do something, he’s going to get out there and do it.”
On the backline, senior center back Alex McKinney is a veteran returner expected to bring stability.
In the center, senior Adrian Parsons has experience getting the ball to the wingers and picking his spots to attack.
Junior Chance White will play in the middle, he dislocated his hip to miss most of last year.
Junior forward Owen Scott started at forward last year and has the most speed on the team, according to his coach.
Sophomore Draik Mason will be paired with Scott.
• Northview — This is the first year that the current contingent of players will have two years without a manager change.
Coach JP Arvin said his team will rip shots from long range, and that 15 Knights deserve to start.
Arvin said his junior keeper Bobby Styck was all-conference last year. He had four shutouts and a 0.52 goals-against average.
“His experience in football was playing safety so I talked to him,” Arvin said. “I just pointed out that you used to be a safety so you were used to reading the play and seeing what’s going on in front of you and reacting to the ball.”
He played behind four seniors last year that filled out the backline and will have to create new chemistry from the jump.
Two-year starter on the left wing, senior Matt Mullenix had seven goals to top the squad and two assists.
