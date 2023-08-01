With a new regime a little more than two weeks from its first matchday, Indiana State women’s soccer is inhaling a proverbial breath of fresh air.
In December, ISU began a national search for a coach for the first time in nearly a decade.
Coach Paul Lawrence, who left Florida Southern College, walked through the door, it was announced March 24 — less than five months before the start of the 2023 slate in Louisville against the Cardinals.
The results this year will tell how steep this prompt transition will be for Lawrence, he’s aided by his coaching staff of associate coach Adam Kleman, fifth-year with the team and assistant Caitlyn Glidden.
Volunteer Matthew Thomas is a staff member whom Lawrence spoke highly of with his background in the game and higher education.
Lawrence, who is heading up a Division I squad for the first time, said the pieces on the pitch are bringing a lot to the table.
“The players have surprised me in a good way [with] their readiness and their focus and attention to detail,” he said. “I think there’s a maturity to this group that perhaps in previous schools I haven’t had the luxury of being around. That’s not knocking my previous schools but they are a hard-working, industrial, blue-collar team and that mirrors, probably, my style and personality. As a group, they are pretty understanding of their responsibility to the program.”
That's a leg up. With only a handful of training sessions in Terre Haute this spring, there are players nursing injuries he hasn’t seen get touches on the ball.
There is veteran leadership permeating through the locker room.
On Monday, the Trees concluded their team voting and Lawrence announced five vets for ISU's "leadership group," which will be tasked with orchestrating the team culture, decision-making and organizational logistics for day-to-day operations.
This crew includes graduate midfielder Isabella Hunter, senior Josie Bakaitis, junior Nora Henderson, junior Alexa Mackey and senior Carlie Jensen.
He said his starting 11 isn’t cemented. He said he has options with a lot of the women being interchangeable for multiple roles.
The Sycamores have more options to deploy in the attack with those players outnumbering the defenders and holding midfielders.
In the net, senior shot-stopper Maddie Alexander is back. She has been a fixture between the pipes the past three seasons in Terre Haute.
She ranks No. 6 on the school charts for career saves with 166. No Sycamores made the first three teams in the Missouri Valley Conference last year as the team finished ninth and missed out on a top-eight spot for the league's postseason.
The Trees went 2-11-3 and 2-6-2 in the MVC after being picked to finish second in the preseason league poll.
In front of Alexander’s territory, sophomore center back Brooklyn Wood, an Iowa transfer, started five games for the Hawkeyes as a freshman.
“Brooklyn Woods had an interesting freshman year at Iowa where she ended up being out for a long period of time, but she’s back,” he said. “And someone that we feel has a really good opportunity to help us immediately.”
In center defense, she'll team up with sophomore Adelaide Wolfe, who earned a nod on last year’s freshman MVC team.
“Returning, you have Adelaide [Wolfe] who was probably one of the most consistent defenders in that team last season,” he said.
Wolfe started 15 of 16 games and led the team in minutes last year.
Lawrence mentioned two transfers to watch, junior Emma Elliot from Tennessee Martin, and sophomore Anna Chor, from Texas El Paso, who will line up in the midfield or frontline.
Lawrence said getting Mackey shifted higher up the pitch from her defensive duties is a priority for the team’s lone player to start every game last season. The team scored less than a goal a game with nine total finishes.
“Stylistically, we are going to change the approach,” he said. “I think we feel that we have more tools with our recruitment to be able to press. We are going to be a team that has the ability to press higher up the field and squeeze spaces.”
Lawrence said forward Olivia Lovell will be relied upon for her physicality. Injuries plagued her the past two years, with no minutes last year, and she hasn’t logged a shift longer than 43 minutes in a match.
“Hopefully, we’ve got Olivia Lovell back to her best,” he said. “Olivia’s been here for a few years now but suffered from an injury. She’s fit and ready to go. And it’s almost like getting a new player in many ways when you haven’t been able to have someone for two years and then finally they are able to go out there and play a little bit.”
The Sycamores’ home opener is Aug. 24 against Marshall at Memorial Stadium — one of eight home fixtures.
The MVC home slate includes Valparaiso on Sept. 24, defending regular season champ and Missouri State on Oct. 12 — last year’s MVC tournament winner.
“I think you can look at it as an advantage for us, if you look at it that way, playing those stronger teams here at Memorial [Stadium],” Lawrence said. “I think that there’s a level of excitement and expectation that probably we haven’t had in many years. We will be more prepared than we have ever been before.”
