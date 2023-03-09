Thursday’s Indiana State-Southern Illinois women’s basketball matchup in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference tourney fit the bill of as a game of runs.
The Sycamores mounted the final one, but the Salukis capitalized on a dead-ball foul before the inbound. Then they got the stop they needed in an 81-79 win to advance to play second-seeded Belmont on Friday.
With 10.5 seconds left and ISU (11-19) leading by one, SIU senior Ashley Jones started a cut toward the rim with the ball on the sideline, out of bounds, as she started to stumble forward, she made contact with senior Caitlin Anderson and both hit the floor.
Anderson was called for a foul and Jones hit both free throws for the final lead swap.
Guard Del’Janae Williams tried to score the game-winner as she got a head of steam from the top of the key and pulled up from 14 feet but couldn’t clear the outstretched hands of 6-foot-5 center Promise Taylor, her sixth swat.
“Out-of-bounds play, we’ve been getting held all night long,” ISU coach Chad Killinger said. “There weren’t too many of those calls made. They are trying to foul and grabbing Del’Janae by the arm, with time running down, there is no call.”
Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-8, dropped a game-high 27 points and led all players with eight assists to go with four rebounds.
The Sycamores made light work of a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes, in a game riddled with spurts.
First, senior Anna McKendree ripped her seventh 3-pointer of the night, nearly four feet beyond the line on the right wing with 2:43 to go.
“I just felt like towards the end of the season it’s all or nothing,” McKendree said. “I’m not saying, you don’t know when your last game is, but I had a different mindset. I had more confidence in myself because it’s now or never.”
McKendree tallied a career-high 25 points and a career-best six steals in her final game with the Sycamores. She went 7 for 11 from long range, both career highs in two years with ISU.
Then McKendree slung a one-handed ¾-court pass to Williams for a layup.
After Williams drove inside, she flipped it back to junior Chelsea Cain, who sank a 15-footer, later Cain split free throws to get within one.
Cain finished with 14 points and nine boards.
The Sycamores regained the lead with 10.5 seconds left to complete an 11-0 run. Out of a timeout, Anderson got Williams the ball on the left side and she dribbled to the top of the arc to hit a triple.
A little more than five minutes in, the Sycamores had a 14-4 hole. They misfired on their first eight efforts from the floor before Cain’s two baskets in the paint.
Anderson was an initial lifeline for the Trees, off the bench.
In the final 5½ minutes of the quarter, she gathered three rebounds, a steal, and two assists and slashed to the cup on three straight possessions to spur a comeback that knotted the game at 16.
“It means a lot, she [brought] the energy,” Williams said of Anderson. “We need that sometimes, when the energy is low we always have one person that is going to come in and pick us up and she did just that.”
Anderson had five points, five assists, six boards and a plus-minus of 22 that was the best on the squad.
Williams knocked down a pair of mid-range jumpers from the corner and middle, including an and-one, 31 seconds apart, to put ISU ahead for the first time 21-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.