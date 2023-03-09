Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.