Searches for head basketball coaches at Vigo County's two small colleges are continuing, according to phone interviews with representatives from each school this past week.
Kevin Lanke, recently named associate vice president for athletics at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, told the Tribune-Star that the search for Michael Hunter's replacement as the SMWC men's coach is still in the interview stage.
"Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has received quality résumés from across the country and we're hoping to complete our process in the next couple of weeks," Lanke said.
In 2022-23, Hunter's only season with the Pomeroys, they finished 10-17 overall and 5-13 in the River States Conference. They're sanctioned by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
In May, Hunter left SMWC to take the same position at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Meanwhile, Rose-Hulman athletic director Ayanna Tweedy indicated the Engineers are very close to naming a replacement for retired women's coach Jon Prevo after Rose halted its 2022-23 season Dec. 3 with a 2-3 record. At the time, Tweedy cited low roster numbers and safety concerns for the student-athletes as the reason for the unexpected cancelation. The announcement of Prevo's retirement came in mid-December.
A schedule for the 2023-24 season is already posted on Rose-Hulman's athletics website, so there are no plans to discontinue the program. Tweedy said the naming of a new coach is likely to occur in "probably another week."
"We've narrowed it down to three [candidates]," mentioned Tweedy, who noted that six coaches in the candidate pool were invited to campus for interviews over the last two months. "We did have a pause when we thought we potentially had a good candidate [to hire]. But he declined the offer and accepted an offer at a different school."
The Engineers compete at the NCAA Division III level, meaning no athletic scholarships are given.
