Logan Schuchart went wire-to-wire Sunday night at the Terre Haute Action Track to win the 30-lap NOS Energy Drink Feature as the World of Outlaws made an appearance at the local track.
And he still probably wasn't the most impressive driver.
Donny Schatz, who lost his motor in a heat, was forced to start in the 23rd position — that's last place — and still worked his way to second by the end of the feature race.
Schuchart won the $10,000 prize, while Daryn Pittman, Shane Stewart and David Gravel completed the top five behind him and Schatz.
Feature — Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz, Daryn Pittman, Shane Stewart, David Gravel, Jacob Allen, Sheldon Haudenschild, Tim Kaeding, Hunter Schuerenburg, Dominic Scelzi, Carson Macedo, Wayne Johnson, Mason Daniel, Zach Hampton, Bill Rose, Kyle Schuett, Paul May, Jason Sides, Kerry Madsen, Ayrton Gennetten, Parker Price-Miller, Brad Sweet, Kraig Kinser.
Fast qualifier — Macedo, 16.797 seconds.
Heat winners — Haudenschild, Madsen, Stewart.
Fast Pass Dash — Schuchart.
