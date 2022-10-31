After Indiana State's men's basketball showed off a bit during the Tipoff In The Forest event last Thursday, the mission gets more serious inside Hulman Center on Tuesday.
Division II Tusculum visits for ISU's only public exhibition game. The exhibition tips off at 7 p.m.
It will be the public's first chance to see ISU's new-look roster with nine newcomers currently listed on the roster. It also gives ISU coach Josh Schertz a chance to try to work out his rotation.
Not easy, given that he prefers to have a shorter rotation, but ISU's roster dictates that more players need to play.
"This is the deepest team I've ever coached. It's going to be a challenge on a night-in, night-out basis to figure out where we need to go," Schertz said.
Schertz shed some light into the secret scrimmage ISU played against Youngstown State on Oct. 23 and how it segues into the Tusculum exhibition ... as well as how it relates to sorting out the rotation.
"Our lineup that was best for us had five subs in there and didn't have a starter. I played 11 guys in the first 10 minutes and that was without Rob [Martin], who wasn't available," Schertz said.
"We left Sunday feeling that we got exposed on some things where we need to be better in and then we got better through the competition playing somebody else," Schertz said on the scrimmage.
What got exposed?
"We have to play with more physical toughness on the glass. There were times we got pushed around a little bit. We have to guard the ball better. We have to play with enough force and be appropriately physical," Schertz said.
Tusculum presents an interesting challenge. The Pioneers play in the same South Atlantic Conference that Schertz's former team, Lincoln Memorial, also played in.
ISU's Trent Gibson transferred to the Sycamores from Tusculum, where he was a 1,190-point scorer. Gibson was part of Tusculum's 2021 Division II tournament team and was SAC Player of the Year.
"One thing I like about Tusculum, they're going to throw some things at us we can't simulate. They'll press us, they'll play a match-up zone, we'll see some things that are unique," Schertz said.
All of the above fits in with what Schertz likes to gain from exhibition contests.
"I think every time you play and it doesn't count against your record, whether a secret scrimmage or an exhibition, the two biggest things you want are to get exposed in the areas you need to get exposed in and you need to get better," Schertz said.
"They're going to test us in our defensive rebounding and our transition D and zone attack. It will be a nice game to get an overview and a gauge as to where we are," Schertz continued.
Martin returned to practice mid-week last week, so he will part of the mix on Tuesday. Fellow newcomer Cade McKnight is questionable with a minor ankle injury. It's possible ISU could hold him out or limit his minutes to keep him ready for the regular season opener on Nov. 7 against Green Bay.
"I want to see our guys really compete, defend at a high level, share the ball, and play with some physical toughness. I want to get some truth and dig in to be at a level going into [the regular season opener] on Monday," Schertz said.
