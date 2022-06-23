Schaffer knocks in winning run for red-hot Rex

The Rex won their seventh consecutive game, outscoring the host West Virginia Miners 13-12 in 10 innings in Prospect League summer baseball Thursday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Jordan Schaffer knocked in what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the 10th with a single that plated pinch-runner Mason White. Tyler Moniz-Witten then pitched a hitless bottom of the 10th. He finished with 2.1 innings of hitless, scoreless ball to get the victory, improving his record to 3-1.
Parks Bouck hit the Rex's only home run, a solo shot in the fourth. He ended up 2 for 6 with a pair of RBIs and three runs. Other big hitters for the Terre Haute-based team were Schaffer, who went 3 for 6 with a double and two RBIs; Alec Brunson, who went 3 for 6 with two RBIs; Brennan DuBose, who went 2 for 5 with three runs; and Arturo Disla, who contributed a double.
Another interesting note, there were nine errors in this 4-hour and 12-minute contest.
The Rex boosted their record to 15-7, while West Virginia is now 5-13.
The same two teams will battle in the same stadium at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The Rex are in a hot race with the Danville Dans and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp for first place in the league's Wabash River Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.