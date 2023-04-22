Indiana State baseball had a handful of batters bunt, but none were more pivotal than in the bottom of the 10th inning with a man on second and nobody out after junior Adam Pottinger’s double.
That’s when junior Grant Magill laid down a shallow bunt, which forced a play at third base.
As Pottinger dove head first looking to keep the inning alive by beating the tag, the baseball throw from Southern Illinois relief pitcher Paul Bonzagni carried over and paved the way for Pottinger to waltz home comfortably for a 6-5 victory.
“It feels good for sure, getting the win for our team and helping us as much as possible,” Pottinger said. “It feels really good to get the win and we [have] to come back tomorrow.”
Pottinger batted 3 of 5 with two runs and drove in a run.
“That was a really good swing he put on the ball in the last inning to get that leadoff double,” coach Mitch Hannahs said. “He gets better every day.”
On Saturday at Bob Warn Field, the No. 38 squad, USA TODAY Coaches Poll, ISU (24-12) secured a 12th consecutive win and posted its best start in school history in the Missouri Valley Conference at 12-1, according to the Indiana State athletic department.
Hannahs hasn’t attained a dozen wins in a row since stepping into the helm, a decade ago.
The loss shoved Southern Illinois (23-15, 10-3) back another game in the league race for second with two games still to come at ISU Sunday and Monday.
ISU took a 3-0 advantage after two innings on a solo shot from designated hitter Luis Hernandez, his third this year, and a two-run homer by senior Seth Gergely, his fourth.
Gergely went 3 for 4 from the plate, to go with three RBI, a run and a walk.
SIU junior outfielder Bennett Eltoft’s single pulled back a pair of runs.
In the fourth, ISU extended its lead to 4-2 on a two-out single to right field by Gergely to plate Pottinger.
The Salukis got out of the inning with the bases loaded as sophomore Randal Diaz grounded into a fielder’s choice. The tag at third base beat a sliding Gergely.
In the seventh, a three-run barrel over the wall by SIU junior Matthieu Vallee put the Salukis ahead for the first time, 5-4.
Junior starting pitcher Matt Jachec departed with no one away at that point. He threw six innings with five earned runs, seven hits, two walks and six fanned batters.
Junior Cameron Holycross got the win in relief with four innings with one hit, two walks and five strikeouts.
The Sycamores knotted the game in the bottom of the seventh when Pottinger singled to center field to bring in Diaz, after he and junior Mike Sears singled.
ISU is 3-2 in extra-inning games.
