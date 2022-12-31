Indiana State had the lead for more than 34 minutes Saturday afternoon, visiting Southern Illinois for less than four minutes.
But good starts for the Sycamores in each half were wiped out by the Salukis, the second time in devastating fashion, as the visitors came back from a 16-point deficit to a 60-58 win in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball in Hulman Center.
"A tough game to swallow," is how ISU coach Chad Killinger summed it up.
The Sycamores led 49-33 after two free throws by Bella Finnegan with 2:13 left in the third quarter and it was still 52-41 at the end of that period. But the Salukis got the first seven points of the fourth quarter to indicate they were back in the game to stay.
A three-point play by Del'Janae Williams seemed to halt that rally, and two free throws by Finnegan answered a 5-0 run by SIU and kept the home team ahead 57-53 with 2:12 left in the game. Anna McKendree drew a charging foul with 1:01 left when the Salukis -- trailing 57-55 -- had a chance to tie or take the lead.
But ISU turned the ball over -- one of 20 in the game for the Sycamores -- and the Salukis got a rare offensive rebound that allowed Shamera Williams to hit a corner 3-pointer with 30 seconds left that gave SIU its first lead since 25-24. ISU called a timeout for a frontcourt in-bounds play, but SIU's Jaidynn Mason stole the in-bounds pass and drove for a layup and a three-point lead.
Finnegan hit one of two free throws to cut the lead to 60-58 and the Salukis missed four straight free throws -- they were 17 for 33 for the game -- to give the Sycamores chances, but one short jumper missed and a 3-point attempt was blocked at the buzzer.
"[The Salukis] gave us a chance there," ISU's Mya Glanton said later. "That's what made it really hurt."
"I've got to do a better job making the girls understand what we need to do [after building a big lead]," Killinger said. "Obviously I'm proud of the effort . . . but we've got to be able to sustain it."
Del'Janae Williams got the Sycamores off to a good start with two 3-pointers and a steal and layup as ISU built early leads of 8-3, 11-5 and 13-7. SIU got the last nine points of the first quarter, but the Sycamores -- with Adrian Folks grabbing seven second-quarter rebounds -- came back and closed out the first half with a 6-2 run for a 30-27 lead.
And in the third quarter it looked like a blowout might happen. Folks' continuing physical improvement (from last season's knee injury) was matched in the third quarter by the increasing comfort level of Finnegan as the freshman had three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in addition to four points as ISU's lead grew to its 16-point apex.
But in the Missouri Valley Conference, teams don't quit and the Salukis kept coming. The fact that ISU again shot less than 30% from the field is another reason the Sycamores are now 0-2 in league play.
Shamera Williams had 18 points and Ashley Jones 10 for SIU, while Del'Janae Williams scored 16 and Finnegan 12 for the Sycamores. Folks and Glanton had 11 rebounds each as ISU dominated the boards despite the presence of SIU's 6-foot-5 Promise Taylor.
"Each and every game I get slightly more comfortable," Folks said after the game. "We knew [the Salukis] were a good offensive rebounding team, so [rebounding] was one of our keys."
"I try to get every rebound I can. I pride myself on my rebounding," Glanton added.
From here?
"Just keep on working and focus on what's ahead," Folks said. "We did a lot of great things today, just not enough of them."
"This is a building block for us," Glanton added, "because we don't want to feel like this again . . . we've got to learn how to finish."
"We've shown we can compete with any team in our league," Killinger said, "but that's a broken record in our locker room . . . [the Sycamores] know they're capable, it's a matter of executing in tight moments."
