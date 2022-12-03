Skip the old routine of offering good news and bad news.
It was more like great news/unfortunate news in this case.
On Saturday afternoon, first-year Rose-Hulman men's basketball coach Nick Sales guided the Engineers to his first home victory inside Hulbert Arena, an impressive 74-59 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference decision over Transylvania.
Senior guard Max Chaplin paced the winners with 19 points and senior guard Willie Bowman came off the bench to contribute 16, a total boosted considerably by his four 3-pointers in the first half.
The male Engineers had opened the season with six non-home games (four road and two neutral/tournament) before playing their first home contest Saturday. They upped their records to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the HCAC.
"It was awesome," said Sales, who previously experienced success inside Hulbert Arena as a Defiance player during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. "I thought the game-day environment, with the students and our families being here, did a great job of providing energy for our guys."
Saturday's action consisted of an HCAC doubleheader, however, and the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Transylvania women's squad pulled away for a 74-47 triumph in the 1 p.m. opener. Kennedi Stacy led four Pioneers in double figures with 15 points.
But losing to a top-notch team was not the most surprising news of the day concerning the Rose women, nothing against them after they fell to 2-3 and 0-1 respectively. A few hours after both games ended, Rose-Hulman athletic director Ayanna Tweedy had an email sent to Terre Haute media through the institute's Sports Information Department, announcing that the remaining 2022-23 women's basketball season was being canceled "to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers."
"After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the remainder of the 2022-23 women's basketball season," Tweedy's email continued. "Our number one priority is our student-athletes and this decision is being made to protect their health and safety."
Tweedy said the Rose administration will meet in the next week to determine the next steps for the program.
"Our mission at Rose-Hulman is a safe and equitable student-athlete experience," she explained. "The low roster numbers for this year's team cause a potential risk for the mental and physical health and safety of our players. Although this decision is disappointing for all involved, it is the right decision for the overall best interest of our student-athletes."
High scorers for the Rose women's team Saturday were Jamie Baum with 12 points and Rose Burnham and Peyton Miller with 10 apiece. A total of seven Engineers played for coach Jon Prevo, who guided Rose-Hulman to records of 20-7 in 2018-19 and duplicate 24-4s in 2017-18 and 2016-17 (with NCAA D-III tournament appearances at the end of both seasons).
No current players were available for comment when the Tweedy email was sent Saturday evening.
In the men's matchup Saturday, the Engineers turned a 5-4 lead into a 10-4 lead after a pretty driving-through-traffic bucket by Bradley Harden and a trifecta by Isaac Farnsworth. Bowman's first two 3s later increased their advantage to 16-10 midway through the first half, then the visitors rattled off seven unanswered points to catapult on top 17-16. When Transylvania owned a 21-18 advantage, Sales' squad countered with a free throw by Chaplin and a running jumper by Bowman to tie the score at 21-21 with 5:35 showing on the scoreboard.
In the final five minutes of the half, Rose-Hulman outscored the Pioneers 13-8 — thanks in large part to a pair of treys by Bowman — to go into the locker room ahead 34-29.
The second half belonged entirely to the Engineers, who jumped out to a 25-7 run to pad their cushion to 59-36. Keying the explosion were a 3-pointer by Chaplin, a 3-pointer from sophomore center Simon Blair right after he blocked a Transy shot at the other end of the court, a 3 by reserve Terry Hicks and seven consecutive points by Harden, who culminated the outburst with a long-range bomb from the left wing. In fact, four of Rose's 13 3-point goals came during that 10-minute, 50-second stretch.
When Chaplin and Farnsworth each sank an additional 3, that provided the Engineers their largest margin of the afternoon (26) at 65-39. A late surge by the visitors made the final score look closer than the game actually was.
"In the second half, we made some adjustments," Sales told the Tribune-Star. "We came out and we made some shots, did a great job of continuing to guard and playing together. Our guys did a really good job of following the game plan, which makes you feel good as a coach. . . . Playing at home, our guys were oozing out the ears with confidence today."
Matthew Teague was Transylvania's lone double-figure scorer with 12 points.
Sales' Engineers won't have much time to celebrate Saturday's triumph because their next three contests will be on the road, including Wednesday's annual John Mutchner Cup game at Earlham.
Rose-Hulman students won't have any trouble figuring this out, but that will make nine of the Engineers' first 10 games away from home.
