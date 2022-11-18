Rose-Hulman first-year men’s basketball coach Nick Sales earned his first career victory to highlight a 66-57 decision over Baldwin Wallace on Friday afternoon.
The game was part of the Great Lakes Invitational at Wabash College.
Sales previously served as associate head coach at Marietta College, which resulted in a trip to the 2022 NCAA Division III Final Four, before taking the Rose head-coaching job in August.
On Friday, four Engineers scored in double figures.
Max Chaplin led with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Miles McGowen recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Bradley Harden added 12 points and a team-high five assists and Willie Bowman contributed 10 points on a pair of 3-pointers and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.
Anthony Mazzeo led Baldwin Wallace with 19 points, while Ashton Price and Jackson Simmons also reached double figures with 11 points each.
Rose-Hulman jumped out to a 31-18 lead at the half by relying on strong defense that held Baldwin Wallace to 29% from the field. In the second half, Rose hit 12 of 19 free throws to help pull away and secure the win.
The Engineers also relied on key advantages in rebounds (45-36) and free throws made (14-2).
Rose (1-1) returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Trine (3-0) in the final day of the Great Lakes Invitational at Wabash.
