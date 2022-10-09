Indiana State's Rylan Cole is Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after his performance Saturday against top-ranked North Dakota State.
Cole had 19 tackles and forced a fumble inside the 10-yard line to stop a drive by the Bison as the Sycamores lost 31-26 at Memorial Stadium. It's the highest number of tackles in the conference this season, the most by a Sycamore since Katrell Moss also had 19 tackles in 2018, and the third-best total among Football Championship Subdivision players nationwide this fall.
Cole leads the MVFC in interceptions (three) and tackles per game (11.0). ISU plays this week at Youngstown State.
