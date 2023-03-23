Third-seeded Charlotte won four games in five days to win the 15th edition of the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The 49ers (22-14, 116 NET) topped Eastern Kentucky 71-68 in the championship. They are the second Conference USA member to win the title, first since North Texas in 2018.
Golf
- Sycamore CC league opens April 12 — The Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League will begin play on April 12 at Mark’s Par 3 Golf Course.
For information on the league call (812) 249-6640.
