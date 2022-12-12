Tuesday
- Northview 52, Terre Haute North 51 -- At Brazil, Audri Spencer had 20 points including the game-winning 3-pointer as the Knights came from behind against the Patriots.
Brynlee Clarke added 15 points for the Knights, now 8-2, who play Friday at North Putnam. North, 5-7, is at Evansville North on Saturday.
- Robinson 46, Terre Haute South 27 -- At South, Adi Speth had 10 points in a losing cause for the host Braves.
South is 2-9 and plays Saturday at Evansville Harrison. Robinson, 8-4, hosts Oblong on Thursday.
- Sullivan 49, Shakamak 43 -- At Sullivan, the visiting Lakers were overtaken in the fourth quarter by the host Golden Arrows.
Now 9-4, Sullivan plays Friday at Greencastle. Shakamak, 8-5, hosts Linton on Thursday.
- Dugger Union 65, Seven Oaks Classical 15 -- At Dugger, the Bulldogs improved to 3-6 and host Henryville next Tuesday.
Monday
- Paris 67, Casey 17 -- At Casey, Ill., the visiting Tigers held Casey scoreless in the first quarter of Little Illini Conference girls high school basketball Monday night.
Trinity Tingley led all scorers with 15 points for the unbeaten Tigers, while Graci Watson had 11 and Deming Hawkins and Peighton Smith 10 each.
Lucy Moore led Casey with seven points, while Ellie Shull scored five and Grace Towles four.
Now 9-0, 4-0 in the LIC, Paris plays Thursday at Tri-County. Casey, 4-10 and 0-2, was at Brownstown-St. Elmo on Tuesday.
Prep boys basketball
- Casey 52, Neoga 38 -- At Neoga, Ill., Jacob Clement had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Jackson Parcel scored 19 as the visiting Warriors won a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Now 7-1, Casey plays Friday at Fairfield.
- Robinson 78, Charleston 62 -- At Robinson, Ill., Cooper Loll had 23 points and nine rebounds and Aidan Parker 21 points and nine rebounds as the Maroons won a nonconference game.
Now 5-4, Robinson is at Newton on Friday.
- North Central 51, OPH 43 -- At Oblong, Ill., Wyatt Ison and Josh Roberts had 18 points each as the Thunderbirds won the interstate battle.
North Central is now 2-3 and hosts Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday.
- Dugger Union 70, Seven Oaks Classical 21 -- At Dugger, the Bulldogs improved to 4-2 and play Friday at Riverton Parke.
Prep wrestling
Tuesday
- Southmont 45, South Vermillion 27 -- At Clinton, some health issues hampered the host Wildcats against their ninth-ranked visitors on Tuesday.
Winners for South Vermillion were Kyle Higgins at 145, Will Clay-Faulker at 160, Alex Shryock by technical fall at 170 and Gus Shryock with a major decision at 220. Kara Beckman and Haydon Kindred won by forfeits.
Now 7-10, South Vermillion wrestles Thursday at West Vigo.
- North Vermillion 48, Covington 15 -- At Cayuga, the host Falcons improved to 7-9 in a forfeit-filled win on Tuesday.
Winning on the mat for North Vermillion were Bradley Cope, with a second-period pin at 152, and Aiden Hinchee, with a 38-second pin at 220.
Swimming
- South splits -- At Clayton, Connor Lauritzen was a double winner for the Terre Haute South boys team and Demme Hancewicz and Lyric Irish won twice each for the girls as the Braves split at Cascade.
South's boys won 112-64 but the Cascade girls prevailed 103-73.
