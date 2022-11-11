Visiting White River Valley caught and passed host West Vigo in the second quarter Thursday in girls high school basketball and gradually pulled away in the second half for a 55-48 win.
The Vikings led 12-6 after a quarter, but were outscored 18-8 in the second period.
Katelyn Fennell had 17 points and Delaney Marrs 13 for West Vigo, now 1-3. The Vikings play Tuesday at Owen Valley.
WRV, 1-3, got 22 points from Kylie Palmer and 16 from Izzy Avila and will host Sullivan on Tuesday.
I I I
In other girls high school basketball:
- — At Mecca, Parke Heritage and host Riverton Parke posted first-round wins Thursday in the first round of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Parke Heritage opened with a 36-26 win over North Vermillion as Reaghan Benjamin scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter. Tera Thompson led the Falcons with nine. Riverton Parke downed South Vermillion 58-15 in the second game.
South Vermillion, 0-2, and North Vermillion, 1-2, meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game, followed by the championship game between the 3-0 Wolves and the 3-1 Panthers.
- — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds had three double-figure scorers Thursday as they remained unbeaten for the season.
Jalyn Davidson had 19 points, Samantha Secrest 18 and Lilli Gaines 11 for North Central, now 3-0. The T-Birds host Clay City on Saturday.
Ally Cline had 22 points for the Cardinals, now 0-2. They host North Knox on Monday.
Women’s college basketball
SMWC 64, Simmons 53
- — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys improved to 2-0 by winning the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader.
Abby Worley led SMWC with 18 points, Samara Douglas scored 12 and Clay City graduate Avalee Jeffers had nine points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.
The Pomeroys host Miami (Ohio) Middletown at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s college basketball
Simmons 73, SMWC 58
- — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the Pomeroy men lost their home opener in Thursday’s nightcap.
Tarik Dixon led the home team with 20 points and Keith German added 12.
