South Vermillion and Parke Heritage will play for the Banks of the Wabash championship on Saturday at North Vermillion after winning first-round games there Friday.
The Wildcats, now 1-1, defeated Riverton Parke 59-33 as Elliott Corenflos had 16 points, Brayson Shoults 15 and Dylan Conder 10. Riverton Parke, playing without star Derron Hazzard, got 15 points from Brandon Todd.
Treigh Schelsky had 20 points in the second game as Parke Heritage defeated the host Falcons 64-29.
In other boys high school basketball Friday:
- Linton 65, Clay City 33 — At Linton, the Miners won their SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference opener and will take their 2-0 record to Brownsburg on Saturday for a 3 p.m. matchup against Heritage Christian.
Clay City, 2-2 and 0-1, plays at Bloomfield next Friday.
- Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 42 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals improved to 3-0, 1-0 in the SWIAC, and have a 10 a.m. game Saturday at Brownsburg against Indianapolis North Central.
Shakamak, 1-1 and 0-1, hosts Sullivan on Saturday.
- T-Birds postponed — North Central's game Friday at Eminence was postponed because of a power failure at Eminence.
Thursday
- Casey 66, North Clay 51 — At Casey, Ill., Jackson Parcel scored 23 points, Connor Sullivan 14 and Jacob Clement 10 as the Warriors improved to 4-0.
Girls basketball
Thursday
- Linton 57, Eastern Greene 28 — At Linton, the host Miners routed the defending SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference champions and improved to 8-0 for the season, 2-0 in the SWIAC.
Linton hosts Clay City next Thursday while Eastern, 6-2 and 1-1, is at Brown County on Tuesday.
- North Central 72, Shakamak 35 — At Jasonville, the visiting Thunderbirds raced to a 23-3 lead in the first quarter and coasted home in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Jalyn Davidson had 24 points, Samantha Secrest 20 and Shelby Seay 10 for North Central, now 5-3 and 1-2. The T-Birds host Bloomfield on Saturday.
Shakamak, 6-4 and 1-3, is at Shoals on Tuesday.
- Cascade 80, Parke Heritage 41 -- At Rockville, Emma Simpson had 16 points in a losing cause for the Wolves, now 6-2. Cascade had four double-figure scorers led by Sydney Warren with 18.
On Wednesday, Parke Heritage won 56-52 at Southmont when Simpson had 23 points and Raegan Ramsay 19. Now 6-2, Parke Heritage plays North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Prep wrestling
- South Vermillion 48, Covington 24 — At Covington, Gus Shryock had a pin for the Wildcats, who won several matches by forfeit. South Vermillion is at the Fountain Central Round Robin on Saturday.
College swimming
- Sycamores compete — At Greensboro, N.C., Indiana State's Chloe Farro and Madie Rutan competed in the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships.
Farro had the 51st-best time in the 50 freestyle and Rutan was 30th in the 100 backstroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.