South Vermillion's Shryock brothers recorded two of their team's 10 pins Monday night as the Wildcats won 66-14 over first-year program Paris in the Eveland Gym.
106 -- Josiah McBride (SV) pinned Ryan Turner 1:19.
113 -- Christian Perez (P) def. Kara Beckman 9-1.
120 -- Hayden Kindred (SV) won by forfeit.
126 -- Liam Heber (SV) pinned Gage Keen 1:36.
132 -- Christian Peace (SV) pinned Harris Romero 0:40.
138 -- Brogan Decker (SV) pinned Garrett Rigdon 4:40.
145 -- Kyle Higgins (SV) pinned Caleb Brinkley 0:19.
152 -- Gavin Martin (SV) pinned Gavin Reed 0:44.
160 -- Will Clay-Faulkner (SV) pinned Elijah Brinkerhoff 2:47.
170 -- Alex Shryock (SV) pinned Robert Wells 2:32.
182 -- Brandon Crippes (P) pinned Elijah Bodkins 3:13.
195 -- Gus Shryock (SV) pinned Kelven Rigdon 1:35.
220 -- Will Moody (P) major decision over Logan Fiock 12-0.
285 -- Zack Hess (SV) pinned Gabe Winans 3:22.
Next -- South Vermillion (13-12) hosts Crawfordsville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Prep girls basketball
- White River Valley 65, Dugger Union 29 -- At Switz City, Jordyn Smith had 12 points and Jackie Smith had eight but the visiting Bulldogs lost to the host Wolverines.
Dugger, now 6-11, plays Thursday at Clay City. WRV, 8-11, hosts North Daviess on Saturday.
College awards
- Engineers have five recognized -- Rose-Hulman had five student-athletes recognized Monday by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
In men's basketball, Max Chaplin of the Engineers was Player of the Week after scoring 49 points last week in wins over Manchester and Defiance. Chaplin had a career-high 23 points against the Spartans, then topped himself with 26 points against Defiance.
In women's track and field, freshman Narindwa Semakula was Track Athlete of the Week after a time of 9.08 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles at Rose's Friday Night Spikes meet that ranks first in the Great Lakes Region so far and is the second-best showing in Rose-Hulman history.
Sophomore Evelyn Utley was Field Athlete of the Week with a school-record shot put of 41-feet-4 1/2. She is the HCAC's defending indoor champion in that event.
From men's track and field, Jailen Hobbs was Track Athlete of the Week after winning both the 60-meter and 200-meter sprints in the Friday Night Spikes event.
And Vineet Ranade was named Men's Swimmer of the Week after four individual wins and three relay first-place finishes in wins over Valparaiso and Illinois Wesleyan.
