West Vigo opened its high school baseball with a 14-3 victory in five innings at Clarksville Northeast on Wednesday in Tennessee.
Also for the Vikings, Ben Kearns got the pitching win and was 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and three runs scored. Jacob Likens was 1-for-2 with a grand slam and five RBI. Grayson Porter was 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored.
Also for West Vigo, Carter Murphy was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Brian Chesshir was 1-for-2 with a RBI triple; and freshman Garrett Pugh was 3-for-3 with an RBI in his first varsity game.
West Vigo (1-0) plays 7 p.m. Thursday at Donelson Christian Academy.
In other baseball:
• South Knox 12, Sullivan 7 — South Knox used five-run outbursts in the fourth and sixth innings to beat the host Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
For Sullivan, Osborne had two hits, including a double and a RBI. Teammates Kellett, Hawkins, Pinkston, Norris and Hamilton also had RBIs. Kellett, Roshel and Pinkston handled the pitching duties for the Golden Arrows.
- Edwards County 7, Robinson 0 — The Maroons fell behind 6-0 after two innings on Tuesday in Illinois. Wesley Liston and Marcus Nantz accounted for the team's two hits.
Judson Pinkston recorded a steal after he was walked. Brayden Shipman led the team with four fanned batters of the team's eight in 1.2 innings.
Robinson (0-2) hosts Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Thursday.
• Rose-Hulman 6, Wabash 0 — Rose-Hulman took down Wabash on Wednesday night, thanks to a dominant outing by the Rose-Hulman pitching staff.
The Fightin' Engineers pitching staff shut down the powerful Little Giants' bats with nine innings of shutout baseball while only allowing five total hits and striking out three batters. Korey Marlow, Paul Durell, Schuyler Wilcox, and Evan Chung each threw two innings. Isaac Wanninger then came in to close it in the ninth by getting out of a bases loaded, one-out jam.
The Fightin' Engineers offense got started in the third inning with an RBI single by Colter Couillard-Rodak.
In the fifth inning, Rose-Hulman would extend their lead with a two-run single by Mark Serdinak and an RBI single by Blake Deckard.
In the sixth, the Fightin' Engineers would continue to tack on with a pair of home runs by Couillard-Rodak and Ben Christiansen.
Couillard-Rodak led the team with three hits, and Christiansen added a pair.
Rose-Hulman improved to 10-6, while Wabash dropped to 14-7. The Fightin' Engineers will return to Art Nehf Field this weekend for a three-game series with Mount St. Joseph on Saturday and Sunday.
College track
• Sycamore sprinter earns MVC notice — Indiana State hurdler Quincy Armstrong earned a Missouri Valley Conference Track Athlete of the Week as he started his outdoor season with a top finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.87 seconds.
This mark was his fourth below 53 seconds in his career. He added a time of 14.74 for fourth place in the 110m hurdles.
It was Armstrong's initial weekly honor on the outdoor track.
Golf
Sycamore CC league opens April 12 — The Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League will begin play April 12 at Mark’s Par 3.
For information on the league call (812) 249-6640.
Tennis
- Effingham St. Anthony 9, Robinson 0 — Manaye Mossman defeated Robinson's Eli Rosborough, 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles in high school play on Tuesday in Illinois. Aidan Tegeler won 6-3, 6-2 against Aiden Elder in No. 2 singles.Evan Mossman topped Owen Schmidt, 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 in No. 3 singles. M. Mossman and Tegeler earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Rosborough and Elder in No. 1 doubles. Adam Rudibaugh and E. Mossman defeated Schmidt and Derek Steward, 6-1, 6-0.
Rose-Hulman 9, Earlham 0 — The Engineers improved to 2-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's action with a win over Earlham on Wednesday night in the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center.
Owen Reynolds picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to lead the Fightin' Engineer efforts. Other singles winners included Grant Paradowski, Jonathan Stadler, Declan Vail and Lawson McCloskey.
In doubles play, the team of Reynolds and Rhian Seneviratne won at the No. 1 flight. Renado Prado and Ryan Burch added a No. 2 doubles victory.
Rose-Hulman (7-7, 2-0 HCAC) won its 59th match in its last 60 contests against HCAC foes dating back to the 2015 season. The Fightin' Engineers return to action on this weekend at Manchester University.
