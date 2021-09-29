ROUNDUP: West Vigo girls soccer wins WIC

West Vigo won its first Western Indiana Conference girls soccer title since 2000 as it defeated Edgewood 2-1 to take the WIC crown.
Corynn DeGroote and Katelynn Fennell found the net for the Vikings. West Vigo had to rally to win as it scored both of its goals in the second half.
In other soccer news:
Boys
• Edgewood 3, West Vigo 1 — At Ellettsville, the Mustangs prevailed in a Western Indiana Conference showdown. Monte Walker scored the lone goal for the Vikings.
• Sectional dates and times set — Dates and times have been finalized at soccer sectional sites for area teams. Soccer sectionals for both boys and girls begin next week.
Here's a list of sectionals that involve area teams:
Boys
Class 3A Terre Haute North Sectional
Monday
6 p.m. — TH North vs. Martinsville
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — Martinsville vs. Bedford NL
7:30 p.m. — Terre Haute South vs. Bloomington South
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Bloomington North vs. Monday winner
7:30 p.m. — Tuesday winners
Saturday
2 p.m. — championship
Class 2A Monrovia Sectional
Monday
6 p.m. — Sullivan vs. Edgewood
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — West Vigo vs. Owen Valley
7:30 p.m. — Brown County vs. Monrovia
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — South Vermillion vs. Monday winner
7:30 p.m. — Tuesday winners
Saturday
2 p.m. — championship
Girls
Class 3A Bloomington North Sectional
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Martinsville vs. Bloomington North
Thursday
6 p.m. — Terre Haute North vs. Bloomington South
8 p.m. — Terre Haute South vs. Tuesday winner
Saturday
7 p.m. — championship
Class 2A Owen Valley Sectional
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Northview vs. West Vigo
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Owen Valley vs. Edgewood
7:30 p.m. — Brown County vs. Tuesday winner
Saturday
7 p.m. — championship
Volleyball
• Linton 3, West Vigo 0 — At Linton, the powerful Miners continued to roll as they won the nonconference match.
• Vincennes Rivet 3, North Central 0 — At Famersburg, the Patriots earned the sweep in the nonconference match.
Boys tennis
• Owen Valley 5, South Vermillion 0 — At Brazil, the Patriots advanced to the Northview Sectional semifinal with the win. Owen Valley will play Northview and South Putnam will take on Greencastle in the Thursday semifinals. The championship match will be played on Friday.
Tuesday
Boys
• Princeton 4, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, Houston Ferree won the lone match at No. 1 singles for the Golden Arrows.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Cade Hurt 6-2, 3-6, (10-2); Garrett Scott (P) def. Scott Fusco (S), 6-3, 6-2; Jarrett Kinder (P) def. Drew Baker (S), 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles — Brady Kidd-Dillon Firkins (P) def. Koby Wood-Dillon Grubb 6-2, 6-3; Kaiden Krieg-Liam Stone (P) def. Ryder Pinkston-Jayden Scott 6-2, 6-0.
Girls
• Newton 5, Paris 4 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers, missing Lily Graham and Kenzie Hutchings, fell to the Eagles in a Little Illini Conference showdown.
Singles — Kendall Mathews (P) def. Emily Probst 6-3, 6-1; Jessilyn Hall (N) def. Sara Mills 6-1, 6-1; Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Jean Lin 7-6 (6), 6-4; Kaitlyn Olmstead (N) def. Lindsey Zorn 7-5, 6-2; Avery Zumbahlen (N) def. Kimber Calvert 6-3, 2-6, 10-5; Grace Warfel (N) def. Claire Maschino 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Mathews/Mills (P) def. Probst/Hall 6-3, 6-2; Lin/Olmstead (N) def. Smittkamp/Zorn 6-2, 7-6 (3); Calvert/Maschino (P) def. Zumbahlen/Warfel 6-1, 6-4.
Next — Paris (6-4, 3-2) hosts Mattoon on Thursday.
Golf
• Green earns MVC honor — Indiana State junior Lauren Green was named the Missouri Valley Conference women’s golfer of the week as announced by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon.
Green received the accolade for the first time in the 2021-22 season as the Merseyside, England native finished third overall in the field at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. She paced the Sycamores to their best finish in the early portion of the 2021 fall schedule as the junior sat among the top of the leaderboard throughout the weekend at the par-72, 6,161-yard Legacy Golf Course in Springfield, Tenn.
Green (+4) went 74-73-73 to finish third overall in the field at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate for her best result in the early going. Green posted eight birdies over the first day, including five in a key second-round that put her two strokes behind the individual leaders heading into the final day. She added two more birdies on the final round to cap her week.
Overall, Green finished tied for the second-lowest score on Par-3 holes in the tournament at 3.00 (Even) and was second overall in Par-5 scoring average at 4.75 (-3)
She became the first Sycamore to earn Golfer of the Week honors from the conference since the 2018-19 season when Thilda Staubo received honors after winning the Saluki Invitational.
• Hole-in-one — On Wednesday at Country Club of Terre Haute, Chris Cassell aced the par-4 No. 11 hole with a driver, a 270-yard hole. It was Cassell's 10th career hole-in-one. Witnesses were Larry Fossi, Frank Wall, and Avery Cassell.
