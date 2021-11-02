West Vigo’s girls basketball team lost its season opener as Edgewood earned a 46-22 victory over the host Vikings.
A 15-3 third quarter for the Mustangs proved decisive. West Vigo (0-1) continues as it hosts Shakamak on Thursday
EDGEWOOD (46) — Clark 1 0-0 3, McElhinney 0 0-0 0, Flynn 1 0-0 2, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Robinson 3 0-0 9, Powell 1 2-2 4, Ca. Sherfield 8 1-3 17, Whaley 1 0-0 2, Rosemeier 0 1-2 1, Chambers 2 0-0 4, Cl. Sherfield 1 2-2 4. 18 FG, 6-9 FT, 46 TP.
WEST VIGO (22) — Ramirez 0 0-0 0, E. Easton 2 1-4 6, Holman 3 0-1 8, Harris 2 1-2 5, Knox 0 0-1 0, M. Easton 0 1-2 1, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Fennell 1 0-0 2, Lastorina 0 0-0 0. 8 FG, 3-10 FT, 22 TP.
3-point goals — Robinson 3, Clark; Holman 2, E. Easton 2. Total fouls — E 12, WV 8.
Next — West Vigo (0-1) hosts Shakamak on Thursday.
In other action:
• Cloverdale 42, Riverton Parke 34 — At Mecca, Caeden Bennet led Riverton Parke with 18 points in the nonconference loss.
• Mooresville 56, Northview 36 — At Mooresville, the Pioneers won the nonconference contest.
• Hulman Center guidelines set forth — Indiana State athletics provided updates on Hulman Center guidelines heading into the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball seasons this year.
— Seating capacity in the Hulman Center is back up to 100 percent.
— Fans and staff members are required to wear face coverings when entering, leaving, and moving throughout the facility. Fans should wear face coverings when seated except while eating and drinking.
— Beer will be sold in the concessions stands on the concourse of the Hulman Center.
— Clear Bag Policy – All attendees to an Indiana State men’s or women’s basketball game within the Hulman Center will require a clear bag (Indiana State Clear Bag Policy).
— Gates open 60 minutes prior to tipoff at all home games.
For ISU basketball season ticket holders and Varsity Club members:
— New season tickets will be sold in 2021-22.
— New single-game tickets will be sold in 2021-22.
— The Varsity Club Room will only be open for Varsity Club members during the 2021-22 women’s and men’s basketball season.
— Members will need a 2021-22 Varsity Club Card to access the area.
— A card will allow a member and a guest access to the Varsity Club area.
— The Varsity Club area is the only place in Hulman Center to feature beer, wine, and liquor.
— Fans on the east side of the arena (behind team benches) will not have access to the floor due to COVID-19 protocols.
— To access the Varsity Club area from the east side of the arena, you must walk via the concourse to the west side of the arena and take the stairs or elevator down to the Varsity Club room.
— Due to Missouri Valley Conference protocols, non-working personnel are not allowed within six feet of team benches which restricts floor access.
• Sycamores sixth, seventh — At Normal, Ill., Jocelyn Quiles had a seventh-place finish for the Indiana State women Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference championships hosted by Illinois State.
Terre Haute South graduate Cael Light led the men’s team with a 21st-place finish in 25:27.7.
• Volkers team reaches championship game — At Phoenix, the Terre Haute Volkers team reached the championship game of the Father-Son World Series with a 6-5, 10-inning win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Winning pitcher Casey Pickering had the walk-off RBI double, while David Schurr had two hits; Kyle Volkers four innings pitched allowing one run; and key defensive plays by Aaron Simmons in center field and Frank Volkers at first base.
Manager Andy Pickering has two sons, a grandson and a granddaughter playing.
In games leading up to the championship round:
• Terre Haute 15, Rhode Island Cardinals 9 — Simmons had three hits, John Volkers two.
• Terre Haute 9, Rhode Island Red Sox 4 — Simmons had three hits, Casey Pickering and Kyle Volkers two, with Sean Hardiman pitching five scoreless innings.
• Terre Haute 10, Minneapolis 8 — Todd Pickering had three hits, Kilie Pickering two RBI with a single and sacrifice fly.
• Terre Haute 20, San Francisco 8 — David Pickering had five hits, John Volkers four hits and Simmons a two-run homer.
