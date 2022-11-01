West Vigo's girls basketball team started off the season in impressive fashion as the Vikings defeated Edgewood 45-40 in a Western Indiana Conference season opener on the Mustangs' home floor.
Katelynn Fennell led the Vikings with 18 points as she was 7-for-9 from the field.
Lily Ramirez added 11. Laniceon Holman (6 points), Kenzye Knopp (5 points) and Delaney Marrs (5 points) provided West Vigo's other points.
West Vigo next plays at Shakamak on Thursday.
• Plainfield 52, TH South 33 — At Plainfield, the Braves dropped their season opener as the Quakers prevailed in a non-conference contest.
• Riverton Parke 45, Cloverdale 19 — At Cloverdale, the Panthers cruised in their season opener over the Clovers.
• North Knox 50, Shakamak 10 — At Bicknell, the Lakers came on the short end in a contest against the Warriors.
Golf
• ISU 10th at Ozarks Invite — At Hollister, Mo., Yang Tai highlighted Indiana State’s second round with an eagle on the fifth hole as the Sycamores moved up two spots into 10th following the second day at the Ozarks National Invitational.
The Beijing, China native connected on a wedge shot from 115 yards out and saw the ball go into the hole for her first collegiate eagle to highlight her second round. Tai added birdies on the sixth and 11th holes to finish 72, even-par for the day. The freshman sits at 10-over through 36 holes and is tied for 21st in the field.
The Sycamores (+52) went 16 strokes better on their second-round score to sit 10th overall in the team standings through 36 holes. ISU’s two-round score 628 puts them nine strokes back of Northern Iowa with 18 holes to play at the Ozarks National golf course.
Volleyball
• Ebright honored — Rose-Hulman volleyball players received honors as the 2022 All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball team was announced on Tuesday.
Lily Ebright, a freshman from Wichita, Kansas, earned the Defensive Player of the Year award during her first season with the Engineers.
Ebright and Allie Fults were also named to the first team all-HCAC, and Ebright was named to the HCAC all-Freshman team.
Ebright earned her first-team honors and the Defensive Player of the Year award following her amazing defensive season. Ebright currently sits at 510 digs and a whopping 5.73 digs per set for the Engineers.
The number of digs puts the freshman 12th in school history in a single season and in the top 20 in NCAA Division III. Ebright also won the HCAC Defensive Player of the Week award four times during the season.
