West Vigo opened its high school baseball campaign with a 14-3 victory in five innings at Clarksville Northeast on Wednesday in Tennessee and followed that with a 9-6 win at Doleson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday.
In Wednesday’s victory, Ben Kearns got the pitching win and was 2 for 3 at the plate with two home runs and three runs scored. Jacob Likens was 1 for 2 with a grand slam and five RBI. Grayson Porter was 1 for 2 with a home run, two RBI and three runs. Also for West Vigo, Carter Murphy was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI; Brian Chesshir was 1 for 2 with a RBI triple; and freshman Garrett Pugh was 3 for 3 with an RBI in his varsity debut.
In Thursday’s win over the host Eagles, Likens pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits for the win. Also for the Vikings, Murphy was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Pugh hit a grand slam; Kearns was 1 for 3 with three runs; and Jayce Noblitt had an RBI.
West Vigo (2-0) plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clarksville Academy.
In other high school baseball:
• South Knox 12, Sullivan 7 — South Knox used five-run outbursts in the fourth and sixth innings to beat the host Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
For Sullivan, Osborne had two hits, including a double and an RBI. Kellett, Hawkins, Pinkston, Norris and Hamilton also had RBIs. Kellett, Roshel and Pinkston handled the pitching duties for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan (0-3) dropped a doubleheader Thursday, a pair of one-run losses to Washington, 5-4, and North Knox 10-9. The Golden Arrows will face Terre Haute North (1-0) at home Tuesday.
- — The Maroons fell behind 6-0 after two innings on Tuesday in Illinois. Wesley Liston and Marcus Nantz accounted for the team’s two hits.
Judson Pinkston recorded a steal after he was walked. Brayden Shipman led the team with four fanned batters of the team’s eight in 1.2 innings.
Robinson (0-2) played host to Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Thursday.
• Robinson 11, Oblong 1 — Maroons pitchers limited Oblong to a single first-inning run in a Thursday afternoon Illinois game.
Pinkston and Davis had two RBI each for Robinson, and Parker scored three runs. Cook and Lewis had Oblong’s only hits off Maroons pitchers Nantz and Aldrich.
Robinson (1-2) was scheduled to play at Effingham St. Anthony on Friday.
College baseball
• Rose-Hulman 6, Wabash 0 — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman took down Wabash on Wednesday night, thanks to a dominant outing by the Engineers’ pitching staff.
It shut down the powerful Little Giants’ bats with a nine-inning shutout while allowing five hits and striking out three batters. Korey Marlow, Paul Durell, Schuyler Wilcox, and Evan Chung each threw two innings. Isaac Wanninger closed in the ninth by getting out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam.
Rose’s offense got started in the third inning with an RBI single by Colter Couillard-Rodak.
In the fifth inning, Rose-Hulman would extend its lead with a two-run single by Mark Serdinak and an RBI single by Blake Deckard.
In the sixth, the Engineers continued to tack on runs with homers by Couillard-Rodak and Ben Christiansen.
Couillard-Rodak led the team with three hits and Christiansen added a pair.
The Engineers (10-6) will return to Art Nehf Field this weekend for a three-game series with Mount St. Joseph on Saturday and Sunday. Wabash dropped to 14-7.
College track
• Sycamore sprinter earns MVC notice — Indiana State hurdler Quincy Armstrong earned a Missouri Valley Conference Track Athlete of the Week, starting his outdoor season with a top finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.87 seconds.
This mark was his fourth below 53 seconds of his career. He added a time of 14.74 for fourth place in the 110m hurdles.
It was Armstrong’s initial weekly nod for outdoor output.
The Sycamores have moved the Pacesetter Sports Invitational to Saturday at 3 p.m. at Gibson Track & Field Complex in Terre Haute. Sunday’s events will begin at noon.
This their first home meet of the outdoor season.
Prep tennis
- Manaye Mossman defeated Robinson’s Eli Rosborough, 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles in high school play Tuesday in Illinois.
Aidan Tegeler won 6-3, 6-2 against Aiden Elder in No. 2 singles. Evan Mossman topped Owen Schmidt, 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 in No. 3 singles. M. Mossman and Tegeler earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Rosborough and Elder in No. 1 doubles. Adam Rudibaugh and E. Mossman defeated Schmidt and Derek Steward, 6-1, 6-0.
- Newton claimed the the top three singles and two doubles matches to edge Paris on the road Thursday in Illinois, in the Pari’ season-opener. Brothers Ben Street and Isaac won all four of their sets in the top singles sets and lost a combined two games against Marcus Mitchell and Hudson David, respectively for Newton. Paris attained four points on sweeps by Aidan Creech, Drake Bartos, Carter Fox and the doubles pairing of Creech and Harris Romero. Paris will play at Shelbyville on Tuesday.
College tennis
- The Engineers improved to 2-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s action with a win over Earlham on Wednesday night in the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center.
- Owen Reynolds picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to lead the Engineer’s efforts. Other singles winners included Grant Paradowski, Jonathan Stadler, Declan Vail and Lawson McCloskey.
- In doubles play, the team of Reynolds and Rhian Seneviratne won at the No. 1 flight. Renado Prado and Ryan Burch added a No. 2 doubles victory.
- Rose-Hulman (7-7, 2-0 HCAC) won its 59th match in its last 60 contests against HCAC foes dating back to 2015. The Engineers will return to action this weekend at Manchester.
